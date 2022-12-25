Nearly three years have passed since I started this newsletter. After the first year, it accrued 7~ thousand subscribers. After two years, there were 14~ thousand subscribers. Today, there are more than 27 thousand (free, not premium). With any luck, perhaps this figure will double again by this time next year.
This Substack has become my main job. I have many ideas in mind for the upcoming new year. When I started grad school, I thought I’d be a psychologist with a writing habit. But after receiving my Ph.D., I have become more of a writer with a psychology habit.
Thank you all for your support. And Merry Christmas!
My most-read posts of 2022:
1. Be Wary of Imitating High-Status People Who Can Afford to Countersignal
2. No One Expects Young Men To Do Anything and They Are Responding By Doing Nothing
3. Luxury Beliefs are Status Symbols
4. The Logic of Envy (this one was the most intellectually challenging to write and elicited—by far—the highest number of email responses from readers; two young guys said it convinced them to stop watching porn)
5. The True Purpose of Propaganda
6. The Happiness Lottery (the essay that people most often tell me is their favorite)
8. For Happiness, Moral Character is More Important Than Intelligence or Money
9. Revolutions Occur When a Significant Portion of Elites Defect From the Existing Regime
10. Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom
Conversations I had in 2022:
Triggernometry:
Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Modern Wisdom (hosted by Chris Williamson):
Apple Podcast and Spotify.
Social Justice and the Language of Elites (Heterodox Academy):
Forward (hosted by Jules Terpak):
John Stossel:
Infinite Loops (with Trung Phan; hosted by Jim O’Shaughnessy):
Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Manifold (hosted by Steve Hsu):
Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Intellectual Diversity Panel and the University of North Carolina:
Lead-Lag Live (hosted by Michael A. Gayed):
On The Edge with Andrew Gold:
Richard Hanania and Marc Andreessen:
My writing in other outlets in 2022:
Status Anxiety and Social Class (interview with City Journal)
On Rich Friends and Poor Friends (Common Sense; now The Free Press)
A welcome alternative to the lack of academic freedom on college campuses (Boston Globe)
Spotting Talent (City Journal)
Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment—A Review (Quillette)
The distinctiveness of human aggression (The Critic)
Favorite articles in 2022:
Collapse Won’t Reset Society by Adam van Buskirk
The Grim Secret of Nordic Happiness by Jukka Savolainen
Remembering the biggest mass murder in the history of the world by Ilya Somin
Why Tinder is toxic for young women by Louise Perry
Data is Killing Our Intuition by Ruben Ugarte
Why Aren’t Academic Philosophers Wise? By Eric Schwitzgebel
Enter the Supersensorium by Erik Hoel
The Electronic Starfield by Gurwinder Bhogal
Practice May Not Make Perfect: Relationship Experience and Marital Success by Scott Stanley
10 Reasons Why I'm Publishing My Next Book on Substack by Ted Gioia
"I Don't Want American Kids" by Abigail Shrier
Women’s Tears Win in the Marketplace of Ideas by Richard Hanania
Best books I read in 2022:
Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships by Robin Dunbar
Ritual: How Seemingly Senseless Acts Make Life Worth Living by Dimitris Xygalatas
Sadly, Porn by Edward Teach (The Last Psychiatrist)
From The Third World To The First by Lee Kuan Yew
Chinese Shadows by Simon Leys
The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning by Paul Bloom
The Daily Laws 366 Meditations On Power, Seduction, Mastery, Strategy, and Human Nature by Robert Greene
Quit: The Power of Knowing When To Walk Away by Annie Duke
Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World by Tyler Cowen and Daniel Gross
Hidden Games: The Surprising Power of Game Theory to Explain Irrational Human Behavior by Moshe Hoffman and Erez Yoeli
The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
Personality Psychology: Domains of Knowledge About Human Nature (7th ed.) by Randy Larsen, David Buss
Bowling Alone by Robert Putnam
Don't Trust Your Gut: Using Data Instead of Instinct to Make Better Choices by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
My first real Christmas after being adopted. 1998.
To receive new posts, access the full archives, and support my work, consider becoming a free or premiume member.
Congratulations and Merry Christmas, Rob.
Thanks for this. I find your psychology dives fascinating.