Rob Henderson's Newsletter

User's avatar
Esme Fae
Esme Fae
5h

"Couples where the husband’s total income was more than $38,000 per year greater than his wife’s income were the least likely to divorce. Couples least likely to divorce were those where the husband had a much larger income than his wife."

This ties in with my theory as to why upper-middle-class people have more stable marriages than working-class people. If you're married to a professional who makes a lot of money, you stand to lose a lot more financially by divorcing - so you are more inclined to work it out.

I know a lot of upper-middle-class wives who do nothing but complain about their husband's myriad shortcomings; but they would never consider divorce because how else could they afford to live in a town with good schools, save for college tuition, afford a nanny or for the wife to stay home with the kids? Not to mention all the expensive activities that kids need to do to be "competitive" on college applications. When you have a kid who is playing sports, studying an instrument and taking Japanese lessons, you need to have at least one parent who is available most of the time to chauffer the kids around, or else a nanny with a driver's license. Most of these women either do not work, or if they do work it is often a part-time job, or a prestigious but low-paying sort of career.

However, I also know a lot of working class women who are in relationships with men who are semi-employed or unemployed; so they are much more likely to kick him out when he crosses a line as he is often a net drain on her finances and is also not contributing much in terms of childcare (especially if the children are hers from a previous relationship).

My working-class friends all tend to stay in their hometowns and rely on their mothers, aunts and sisters as a support network for childcare. But upper-middle-class people often end up relocating to a different city or state for their careers, and thus lack the extended family around to help out - so another incentive to stay married, in the absence of any other support network.

Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
1h

Item number three is all to true and funny in a sad sort of way as well.

