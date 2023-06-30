Share

In his superb 2018 book The Souls of Yellow Folk, Wesley Yang wrote, “Today the means that many Asian Americans apply to achieve academic success (a narrow emphasis on rote memorization and test preparation) could not be more out of step with the attitudes and practices of the socially liberal elite that Asians aspire to join. The ensuing cultural dissonance generates an awkward silence around the topic of Asian Americans — Asian Americans don’t want to portray their parents as backward, and white liberals don’t want to be seen as looking down on people of other races and cultures whose parenting practices seem primitive.”

Yesterday the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.