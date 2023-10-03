Discover more from Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Here is my talk followed by a discussion with Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles:
You’ll see a brief hiccup midway through the video because my session was briefly interrupted by Gwyneth Paltrow which was edited out. I forgive her (as long as this is the last time she does this to me). In seriousness, it was truly a surreal experience to share a stage with those guys and with her. I still remember stitching together 15 bucks to watch RDJ and GP in the first Iron Man movie on IMAX with my military buddies. I don’t often dwell on the strange reversal of my life, but backstage at the summit was one of those moments.
With around 2 thousand in attendance, this was (by far) the largest live audience I’ve spoken in front of. If you could give the video a like and a comment, I'd really appreciate it.
Book tour:
If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.
Book marketing help:
If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
Exploring the unwritten rules of male intra-sexual conflict:
Links and recommendations:
My friends at UATX are offering a special academic program on Leo Strauss's seminal works. Deepen your understanding of political philosophy, the ancients vs. the moderns debate, esoteric writing, and more. Learn more and apply here
Social norms: the downside by David Hugh-Jones
Five Kinds of Friends by Randall Collins
You Can’t Fight the Culture War Without Making Movies by Michael Pack
We are Repaganizing by Louise Perry
An Untold Story of the Nazi-Soviet Pact by Daniel Finkelstein
How Can Sex Differences Be Evolved and Culturally Variable? by David P. Schmitt
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
Three interesting findings:
1. The standard way to tell if a drug will be an effective antidepressant is to see if it makes an animal persist in useless efforts. The Porsolt test measures how long a rat swims when dropped in a beaker of water. Rats on Prozac tend to swim longer. (source).
2. During the Cultural Revolution in China, the communists seized wealth and land from the elite and redistributed it. During this time, schools and universities were closed throughout the country, and the values associated with being educated and wealthy were stigmatized. Today, though, descendants of the pre-revolution elite earn 16% more than descendants of the non-elite. The researchers note that “individuals with elite pre-revolution grandparents hold different values: they are less averse to inequality, more individualistic and more pro-market, and more likely to see hard work as critical to success.” (source). If you want a true communist revolution, it may not be enough to simply seize wealth, you might have to eradicate the wealth holders to prevent them from passing their characteristics and their values on to their descendants.
3. Firefighters and MBA students were asked how they'd feel if they bought a new car, showed their friend, and next day the friend buys the same kind of car (source).
% who report they'd feel:
Upset:
Firefighters: 3%
MBAs: 47%
Betrayed:
Firefighters: 13%
MBAs: 47%
One firefighter participant told the researchers, “I’d be glad for him because if I have something, I want everybody to have that.” In contrast, an MBA participant said “I’d be disappointed because I wanted to be unique. It spoils my point of differentiation from everyone else.”
This is one of those findings that always comes to mind whenever I hear people claim that social class doesn’t really exist anymore, or downplay cultural differences between each class category.
To receive new posts, access more than 100 subscriber-only posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid member.
All-In Summit, Cultural Revolution, Firefighters vs. MBAs
Re. #2
That was the rationale behind the Khmer Rouge ‘s strategies, to kill all members of the upper, educated, professional class, including children, and even babies, because they were already tainted, and would necessarily become the upper class if allowed to live, and the revolution would be doomed to failure.
Great talk! Hope you make it to Brookline, MA, in your tour. BTW, does "GW" refer to Paltrow? I know RDJ is Robert Downey, Jr.