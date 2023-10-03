Here is my talk followed by a discussion with Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles:

You’ll see a brief hiccup midway through the video because my session was briefly interrupted by Gwyneth Paltrow which was edited out. I forgive her (as long as this is the last time she does this to me). In seriousness, it was truly a surreal experience to share a stage with those guys and with her. I still remember stitching together 15 bucks to watch RDJ and GP in the first Iron Man movie on IMAX with my military buddies. I don’t often dwell on the strange reversal of my life, but backstage at the summit was one of those moments.

With around 2 thousand in attendance, this was (by far) the largest live audience I’ve spoken in front of. If you could give the video a like and a comment, I'd really appreciate it.

Three interesting findings:

1. The standard way to tell if a drug will be an effective antidepressant is to see if it makes an animal persist in useless efforts. The Porsolt test measures how long a rat swims when dropped in a beaker of water. Rats on Prozac tend to swim longer. (source).

2. During the Cultural Revolution in China, the communists seized wealth and land from the elite and redistributed it. During this time, schools and universities were closed throughout the country, and the values associated with being educated and wealthy were stigmatized. Today, though, descendants of the pre-revolution elite earn 16% more than descendants of the non-elite. The researchers note that “individuals with elite pre-revolution grandparents hold different values: they are less averse to inequality, more individualistic and more pro-market, and more likely to see hard work as critical to success.” (source). If you want a true communist revolution, it may not be enough to simply seize wealth, you might have to eradicate the wealth holders to prevent them from passing their characteristics and their values on to their descendants.

3. Firefighters and MBA students were asked how they'd feel if they bought a new car, showed their friend, and next day the friend buys the same kind of car (source).

% who report they'd feel:

Upset:

Firefighters: 3%

MBAs: 47%

Betrayed:

Firefighters: 13%

MBAs: 47%

One firefighter participant told the researchers, “I’d be glad for him because if I have something, I want everybody to have that.” In contrast, an MBA participant said “I’d be disappointed because I wanted to be unique. It spoils my point of differentiation from everyone else.”

This is one of those findings that always comes to mind whenever I hear people claim that social class doesn’t really exist anymore, or downplay cultural differences between each class category.