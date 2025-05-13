You can now listen to my conversation with Tyler Clancy on the American Renewal Podcast:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

1. Play with some degree of physical risk is essential because it teaches children how to look after themselves and each other. Children can only learn how to not get hurt in situations where it's possible to get hurt. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt).

2. Mental health appears to influence political ideology more than political ideology influences mental health. Increases in psychological distress predict subsequent increases in political liberalism—especially among girls and among liberals of both sexes—and is also associated with a rise in liberal self-identification. (source).

3. Regardless of family income, children in intact families are half as likely to be diagnosed with depression (source):