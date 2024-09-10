Anger, Tattoos and Piercings, Liberal White Women
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
You can listen to my appearance on the Are You Kidding Me? Podcast, where I spoke with Ian Rowe and Naomi Schaefer Riley (who wrote a review of Troubled for Commentary Magazine here).
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Book event at Cornell
I’ll be speaking at Cornell University today (September 10) at 5:30pm. Statler Hall, Room 165. Free and open to the public. Details here.
Boston Globe
Here’s my latest piece in my regular monthly column at The Boston Globe:
Excerpt:
A series of studies published last year led by Heather C. Lench at Texas A&M University found that angry people persisted longer and did better at solving word problems. Angry people also earned higher scores on a challenging video game and were more likely to sign a petition to stop student tuition increases. Furthermore, analyzing survey data from the 2016 and 2020 US general elections, the studies found that a person’s anger at an opposing candidate’s potential win predicted a greater likelihood that the person would vote in the next election.
Our emotions evolved in the context of small hunter-gatherer societies before the rise of agriculture roughly 12,000 years ago. Because culture and technology evolve faster than biology, our emotions are adaptive for those small-scale communities, but our emotions are not necessarily adaptive in the same way in modern technologically advanced societies.
The fact that anger helps us stand up for ourselves and demand better treatment makes sense from an evolutionary perspective, given that showing anger could prevent exploitation and help with survival.
In our modern world, though, anger often leads to frustration. We are regularly exposed to profound societal problems without obvious and immediately actionable ways to resolve them. The mismatch between the causes of our anger and the lack of solutions leaves many of us feeling stuck. Politicians and public figures capitalize on this feeling, aiming to energize people into converting their anger into votes.
Do read the whole thing here.
Links and recommendations
The Nature and Nurture of Self-Control by
What Self-Awareness Really Is (and How to Cultivate It) by Tasha Eurich
Tattoos and piercings, what do they tell you about someone? by
Losing Ground, The Bell Curve, and Coming Apart: A Reconciliation by
Behind the fertility crisis, there is an army of worried mothers by
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
You can follow me on TikTok here
Three interesting findings
1. High self-esteem isn't a strong predictor of success at school or work. As just one example: The ethnic group in the U.S. with the lowest self-esteem is Asian Americans—yet they also have the best academic performance and the lowest unemployment rate. (source: Generations by Jean Twenge).
2. 56% of liberal white women aged 18-29 have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. (source).
3. What women say is important for their own self-perceived mate value, in order of importance:
1. Appearance
2. Passion
3. Dominance
What actually predicts men's satisfaction with their partner, in order of importance (source):
1. Passion
2. Warmth
3. Appearance
4. Stability
5. Intellect
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another example of that first interesting finding is probably within the sexes. Teenage girls/young women consistently have worse mental health and self-esteem than boys/young men at the same age, yet they also consistently perform better in school and college.
I’m guessing lower self esteem can also translate to having something to prove thus a slight motivation to work harder? You see the same thing in the proverbial ‘Immigrant Mentality’, at least within first and second generation immigrants.
Hey Rob:
In your Boston article, you wrote:
Understanding how our emotions are manipulated is the first step in breaking the cycle of outrage. While anger may be a natural and sometimes necessary emotion, we are capable of recognizing when it is being weaponized against us. As an avid user of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, I have recommended muting certain phrases and words intended to express anger or condemnation (e.g., “Let that sink in,” “I can’t believe this has to be said,” “Yikes”) in order to clean up your feed and avoid being captured by the algorithm.
I'm not on the former-Twitter. But I am curious as to whether these expressions are
that-platform-only or if we have similar ones to worry about here on substack. And if
so, how do we find out what they are? Substackers in my circle are significant in that
they aren't looking for a dose of outrage to make their lives more interesting/meaningful.
Yours too? How can we keep it that way?