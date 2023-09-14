I recently spoke with Jim O’Shaughnessy and Trung Phan on Jim’s Infinite Loops podcast. During our previous conversation, they were shocked I’d never seen the classic movie “Apocalypse Now” (1979). So I watched it for the first time for this discussion. We also spoke about “Heart of Darkness” (documentary about Francis Ford Coppola teetering on the edge of disaster while making “Apocalypse Now”), and Jed McKenna’s essay about these two films. One thing that stood out to me about McKenna’s essay was that he called Coppola’s “Godfather” movies “thematically banal, little more than overproduced soap operas. Sure, they’re great movies, but…don’t deserve to be considered alongside films like Apocalypse Now.” I watched the first “Godfather” movie for the first time last year and thought it was superb. But haven’t thought about it much since then. “Apocalypse Now,” in contrast, has lingered in my mind. A truly incredible film. I’m glad Jim and Trung berated me into watching it.

1. The single biggest predictor of extramarital sex is premarital sexual permissiveness—people who have many sex partners before marriage tend to be more unfaithful than those who have few sexual partners before marriage. (source).

2. The U.S. is the only established democracy where the level of social trust is falling. In 1968, 56% of Americans believed most people can be trusted; in 2018, only 31.5% did. (source).

3. Shoplifting is more common among those with higher education and income, suggesting that financial considerations are unlikely to be the main motivator for shoplifting in most cases. (source).