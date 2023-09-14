I recently spoke with Jim O’Shaughnessy and Trung Phan on Jim’s Infinite Loops podcast. During our previous conversation, they were shocked I’d never seen the classic movie “Apocalypse Now” (1979). So I watched it for the first time for this discussion. We also spoke about “Heart of Darkness” (documentary about Francis Ford Coppola teetering on the edge of disaster while making “Apocalypse Now”), and Jed McKenna’s essay about these two films. One thing that stood out to me about McKenna’s essay was that he called Coppola’s “Godfather” movies “thematically banal, little more than overproduced soap operas. Sure, they’re great movies, but…don’t deserve to be considered alongside films like Apocalypse Now.” I watched the first “Godfather” movie for the first time last year and thought it was superb. But haven’t thought about it much since then. “Apocalypse Now,” in contrast, has lingered in my mind. A truly incredible film. I’m glad Jim and Trung berated me into watching it.
M.B.A. Students vs. ChatGPT: Who Comes Up With More Innovative Ideas? by Christian Terwiesch and Karl Ulrich
This Post Will Not Go Viral by Ethan Strauss
Do Animals Commit Suicide? by Richard Pallardy
The Truth About Parenting That No One Wants to Say Online by Kelly Hoover Greenway
A Constitution for Teenage Happiness by Ruby LaRocca
Why guys who post a lot on social media are seen as less manly by Andrew Edelblum and Nathan B. Warren
Three interesting findings:
1. The single biggest predictor of extramarital sex is premarital sexual permissiveness—people who have many sex partners before marriage tend to be more unfaithful than those who have few sexual partners before marriage. (source).
2. The U.S. is the only established democracy where the level of social trust is falling. In 1968, 56% of Americans believed most people can be trusted; in 2018, only 31.5% did. (source).
3. Shoplifting is more common among those with higher education and income, suggesting that financial considerations are unlikely to be the main motivator for shoplifting in most cases. (source).
"Apocalypse Now" was the first date I managed with the girl that would be my wife. She was 17 and I was 19. She tells the story of my poor choice, but also that it helped her understand that I was a serious and deep-thinking personality. That movie had quite an impact on me too. One that 43 years later still causes me deep reflection.
Movie and TV programming preference, I think, is a very interesting look into personality differentiation. We can say that about art in general, but video production selection is easier to calculate. I have friends that like certain TV shows and movies that I don't really appreciate, and they the same for what I consider high-quality. Even my wife will fall asleep for certain movies and TV shows while I am deeply alert and entertained. However, we enjoy more of the same programming than what we differ on. I have other friends that husband and wife watch separate TVs and go to movies alone because they cannot agree. Frankly, it seems those relationships are more strained. People that like the same programing and productions seem to be more compatible.
Rob, have you read “Heart of Darkness” by Joseph Conrad? It’s a classic novel about the Belgian Congo colonial era and which Apocalypse Now is an adaptation. You may have mentioned this in the podcast or not - so I will check it out now. Thanks