November 7. 6pm.

Please register here.

I’ll be in Phoenix/Scottsdale later this week to deliver some lectures for Peterson Academy and record a podcast. Figured while I’m in town it would be a good idea to have a meetup.

As a kid, for someone reason I always thought the Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner cartoons took place in Arizona. Do children still watch the Looney Tunes?

Previous meetups in NY, SF, Austin, and Miami have all gone well. I always meet a lot of great people and have noticed attendees really enjoy these.

If you’re a little shy, all the more reason to come. People tell me I’m approachable, or at least more approachable than many other authors. Plus it’s a great opportunity to hang with some new people and make some friends.

