Lunch with a few of the students last week at the UATX “forbidden courses” summer program. I’ll write up some thoughts about this soon.

From the archives:

Exploring the psychology of authenticity. It turns out that we tend to feel most authentic when we do things that are socially valued.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The predictive power of the SAT holds even when researchers control for socioeconomic status. (source). It is very difficult to increase an individual’s SAT score. On average, SAT coaching leads to a boost of about 5-10 points, which is equivalent to 1-2 additional correct answers (test prep companies naturally have an incentive to deceive applicants and parents about this). High SAT scores are generally difficult to acquire by any means other than high ability. The only reason someone would get a high standardized test score is if they are smart. But there are many reasons why someone would get a low score. It’s possible they are not smart. It’s also possible, though, that the person is sleep-deprived, malnourished, under-stimulated, and so on. As a kid, I took an IQ test when I was living in the foster homes and scored well below average, especially on the verbal section. This was likely for reasons unrelated to ability. I was changing schools all the time and no one ever taught me how to read. These kinds of environments are rare, fortunately. There’s a reason kids raised in poor families are four times more likely to graduate from college than kids raised in foster homes.

2. The dwelling of the average poor American is substantially larger than the average dwelling in every European nation except Luxembourg. For example, the average dwelling of poor Americans is 40% larger than the average dwelling unit in Sweden. (source).

3. Women’s minimum acceptable intelligence level for men is the 60-65th percentile for marriage; they will drop it to the 50th percentile (average IQ) for casual sex. Men’s minimum acceptable intelligence level for women is the 65th percentile for marriage; they drop it to the 40th percentile for casual sex. (source).