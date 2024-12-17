You can now watch my recent appearance on BBC Politics Live:

Miami/Palm Beach:

I’ll be in the Miami/Palm Beach area from December 26 to January 2.

If you’re in the area during this time and want to host something/hang out, respond to this email.

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

From the archives:

Costly Cures: Harsh Treatments Appear to Uphold Social Trust

Three interesting findings:

1. Women who were on hormonal contraceptives were 50 percent more likely to be diagnosed with depression 6 months later. Women who were on hormonal contraceptives were 40 percent more likely to be prescribed an antidepressant. (source: This Is Your Brain on Birth Control by Sarah E. Hill).

2. Even though most people believe they are self-aware, self-awareness is a rare quality. One of the most surprising findings of the research is that people who introspect are less self-aware than average. (source).

3. Education and science literacy correlate with stronger views on controversial topics (source). Intelligence alone is far from being a defense against ideological dogma. Students, in particular, have traditionally been a reservoir of extremism. The Nazis won the German students before they won the German State.

In 1960, William Shirer, the American journalist and author of The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, described his experiences as a war correspondent in Nazi Germany:

“Often in a German home or office or sometimes in a casual conversation with a stranger in a restaurant, beer hall, or café, I would meet with outlandish assertions from seemingly educated and intelligent persons. It was obvious they were parroting nonsense they heard on the radio or read in the newspapers. Sometimes one was tempted to say as much, but one was met with such incredulity, as if one had blasphemed the Almighty.”

And further: