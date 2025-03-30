Share this postRob Henderson's NewsletterBelieve It Or Not, There Are Interesting And Non-Evil Reasons Why Your Political Enemies Disagree About Victimhood And Immediately Leaping To The Least Charitable Interpretation Is StupidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBelieve It Or Not, There Are Interesting And Non-Evil Reasons Why Your Political Enemies Disagree About Victimhood And Immediately Leaping To The Least Charitable Interpretation Is StupidHere I explain why people had such wildly different reactions to this imageRob HendersonMar 30, 2025∙ Paid65Share this postRob Henderson's NewsletterBelieve It Or Not, There Are Interesting And Non-Evil Reasons Why Your Political Enemies Disagree About Victimhood And Immediately Leaping To The Least Charitable Interpretation Is StupidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in