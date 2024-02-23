You can now watch my TV appearance on Fox Business, which aired live yesterday:

AMA Update

The email address troubledmemoir[at]gmail[dot]com is back up and running. If you’d like access to an exclusive Ask Me Anything on March 1, send a photo of a receipt from a physical book store to troubledmemoir[at]gmail[dot]com. I ask that you please use the subject line ASK ME ANYTHING RECEIPT in all-caps to help me keep track of things. If your email bounced back in the last couple of days, please resend. If it hasn’t bounced back, then you should be good to go for the AMA.

San Francisco book events

March 7: You are invited to my Troubled book event in San Francisco at 8VC on March 7 at 6pm. Space is limited, so please register as soon as you can: RSVP and details. I’ll be in conversation with 8VC’s Kevin Niechen, followed by audience q&a. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

March 6: You can join me for a dinner at the Villa Taverna in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 6. I’ll be speaking about my book and related topics. Info and registration details here.

Podcasts

Below are a list of new podcasts you can listen to about my book and other topics.

My friend Chris Williamson invited me back on Modern Wisdom, where we spoke about elites, hidden hierarchies, luxury beliefs, the self-inflicted controversies swirling around higher ed, and more.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Michael Malice and I spoke on his show YOUR WELCOME. His “fly swatter” line during our conversation still cracks me up. That kind of gallows humor is characteristic of people who live through real hardship (in contrast to the thin-skinned sensitivity that has historically characterized the aristocracy; today in America, of course, this means the modern elite college graduate).

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Others:

My friend Razib Khan and I spoke on his Unsupervised Learning podcast. Razib is a geneticist, and he walks me through my recent 23andMe genetic test results and my discovery that I’m half Hispanic on my father’s side. Links for Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Razib’s excellent Substack.

10 Blocks podcast with Brian C. Anderson (City Journal): Chaos and Order (Spotify, Apple Podcast, transcript)

The Adversity Advantage with Doug Bopst: How To Stop Being A Victim & Completely Reinvent Yourself | Rob Henderson (YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast)

You can order your copy of Troubled now:

