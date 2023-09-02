Here is the cover of my forthcoming book:

Book description:

"In this raw coming-of-age memoir, Rob Henderson vividly recounts growing up in foster care, enlisting in the US Air Force, attending elite universities, and pioneering the concept of 'luxury beliefs'—ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class while inflicting costs on the less fortunate. As he navigates the peaks and valleys of social class, he juxtaposes his story with those of his friends who wound up incarcerated or killed, revisiting the steps and missteps he took to escape the drama and disorder of his youth."

More information here.

Here is a new Goodreads giveaway, where you can enter for a chance to win an advance print copy of my book.

Here is the cover of the UK edition:

I have had to exercise a lot of restraint to not talk more about my book. It has been a project 5 years in the making, and writing it occupied my life for the better part of 2 years.

Still, I was going to wait a bit longer before doing the book cover reveal. But my publisher tells me that for a successful launch, it’s good to speak more about my new book now. This helps to create “buzz” and with getting my book into bookstores.

Like many people, I held the belief that when a book is published (especially by a major publishing house), it naturally goes on shelves in bookstores. This isn’t the case. There is not nearly enough shelf space to hold all the books that get published each year. Sparking online interest and discussion aids with negotiating in-store placements and estimating how many copies to print.

I’ve posted the cover reveal here on twitter. I would be thankful if you retweeted or posted something else about the book online.

That’s me on the cover. I tell the story of me and that bicycle in the book.

More to come.