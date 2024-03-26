You can now watch my recent interview on C-SPAN (which, I recently learned, stands for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network):
31 of my favorite maxims on human nature.
What if you're already on top of things? by Oliver Burkeman
The parable of Soho House by Janan Ganesh
Want to Avoid Divorce? Wait to Get Married, But Not Too Long by Nicholas H. Wolfinger
Why is Haiti such a mess? By Noah Carl
Playground bullies do prosper – and go on to earn more in middle age by James Tapper
When Everything is Eugenics, Nothing Is by Amy S.F. Lutz
A new book rebukes the “luxury beliefs” of America’s upper class (The Economist; ungated here)
Excerpt: "'Troubled' is more than a fascinating memoir, as it analyses the controversial belief systems that have gripped American universities...Lots of what he writes is simply common sense...Henderson exposes the stupidity of what now passes for orthodoxy"
1. Altruism (as measured both by self-report and by amount of money donated in a game) predicted a larger number of sexual partners among men, even when controlling for narcissism and Big Five personality traits. Men who scored low on altruism (1 standard deviation below the mean) reported 4 lifetime sexual partners; men who scored high on altruism (1 standard deviation above the mean) reported 12 lifetime sexual partners. Interestingly, among women, altruism was not correlated with lifetime number of sexual partners. These findings are consistent with research on hunter-gatherer societies, which finds that men who hunt and share meat tend to have more sexual partners and more children. (source).
2. When we want to believe something, we ask ourselves “Can I believe it?” Then we search for supporting evidence. When we don’t want to believe something, we ask ourselves “Must I believe it?” Then if we find a single reason to doubt the claim, we can dismiss it. (source: The Righteous Mind by Jonathan Haidt).
3. Survey of a nationally representative sample of Americans aged 18 and older (source).
Percent who agreed with the statement, “My life is determined by my own actions”:
Very liberal: 33%
Moderate: 37%
Very conservative: 52%
“When I get what I want, it's usually because I worked for it”:
Very liberal: 30%
Moderate: 45%
Very conservative: 53%
Hey Rob, this is yet another reasonable interview about your book, and you do a good job with answers. Near the end of the interview is the Q: "who is the audience?"
We who have already bought the book? Nope - almost nothing new, and the book has lots more. (I wanted to see what the questions were from CSPAN; most book interviews I'm avoiding.) (I also always prefer a transcript to a podcast/ video.)
Those who will never buy the book? Maybe - especially so that they hear about the author of "luxury beliefs", which is such a great phrase that accurately describes the stupid "defund the police", and "marriage is obsolete" policies, beliefs, of so many naive elites who want to claim moral superiority.
Those who might buy the book? *Ding *Ding *Ding While you're talking to the interviewer, you are the key salesman for the book, so you want the audience to enjoy listening to you, to like you, to trust you. Being yourself is good for most of these purposes.
And you were fine. Good. Pretty good.
Do ;you have a program for yourself on how to improve? I always start with Woody Allen's advice (given to him by little aliens) "Tell funnier jokes". Adding some humor, especially stuff NOT in the book (?? or maybe what is there?) to the stories can add to them being memorable.
I would:
get an ai/ auto transcript of every interview
list all the quotes used, and all the questions.
For each question, write down the version of the answer you actually gave, and prepare some alternative possible answers, for possibly other audiences, and see if there couldn't be something added to be more memorable.
Example: your birthday present bicycle, "Is that you on the bike."
1) Yes ... as mentioned.
2) Yes, it was my first birthday celebration. I turned 8 (? in month ??) and for the first time in my life I got some birthday presents, including this bicycle. I hardly knew how to ride, but tried, and fell, and tried, and fell, and tried & tried & then was able to ride*. My first birthday party, first time getting presents, first bicycle. I don't think anybody else admitted to Yale when I was admitted was 8 when they got their first birthday present -- nor is that common among the poor but married folk with kids. Yet it's not so unusual for foster kids.
The * tried & fell is my attempt at memorable humor, a good example of why I'm not a writer.
---
Maybe your audience now is for your future activity? What are your future plans? A writer? Professor? Leader of some movement to improve the care of foster kids, in particular, but to support marriage in the general culture?
Please continue writing, both these great notes & links, and perhaps in a decade vol 2 of the (8 part?) set of Autobiography of a Successful Foster Kid. Your clear, intelligent, easy to read and enjoyable text, which is also thoughtful, is a frequent pleasure to read.
Maybe you should spend a month or two as a Volunteer Military Service Recruiter, for boys from unstable households. I recall my 15 year-old self arguing in favor of Universal Military Conscription for all 18 year olds, for a 2 year enlistment, including your note about helping kids physically stay out of trouble. Maybe govt college loans supported by the Federal govt should only go to those who have enlisted for such a time (I wanted to be a policy wonk, and I remain such a wannabee).