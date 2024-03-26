You can now watch my recent interview on C-SPAN (which, I recently learned, stands for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network):

Share

Give a gift subscription

Book event at Yale

You are invited to see me speak at the Buckley Institute at Yale University on April 11 at 4:30pm. It’s free and open to the public. Details and info here. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

From the archives:

31 of my favorite maxims on human nature.

Links and recommendations:

New review of my book:

A new book rebukes the “luxury beliefs” of America’s upper class (The Economist; ungated here) Excerpt: "'Troubled' is more than a fascinating memoir, as it analyses the controversial belief systems that have gripped American universities...Lots of what he writes is simply common sense...Henderson exposes the stupidity of what now passes for orthodoxy"



A reminder to please leave your reviews for Troubled on Amazon and Goodreads

Readers have been sharing photos of Troubled on Twitter/X and Instagram, which I’ve gladly reposted. Post a photo of my book online and tag me @robkhenderson and I’ll repost

Three interesting findings:

1. Altruism (as measured both by self-report and by amount of money donated in a game) predicted a larger number of sexual partners among men, even when controlling for narcissism and Big Five personality traits. Men who scored low on altruism (1 standard deviation below the mean) reported 4 lifetime sexual partners; men who scored high on altruism (1 standard deviation above the mean) reported 12 lifetime sexual partners. Interestingly, among women, altruism was not correlated with lifetime number of sexual partners. These findings are consistent with research on hunter-gatherer societies, which finds that men who hunt and share meat tend to have more sexual partners and more children. (source).

2. When we want to believe something, we ask ourselves “Can I believe it?” Then we search for supporting evidence. When we don’t want to believe something, we ask ourselves “Must I believe it?” Then if we find a single reason to doubt the claim, we can dismiss it. (source: The Righteous Mind by Jonathan Haidt).

3. Survey of a nationally representative sample of Americans aged 18 and older (source).

Percent who agreed with the statement, “My life is determined by my own actions”:

Very liberal: 33%

Moderate: 37%

Very conservative: 52%

“When I get what I want, it's usually because I worked for it”:

Very liberal: 30%

Moderate: 45%

Very conservative: 53%

Reading list

I’ve spent several months compiling a list of the most interesting and impactful books I’ve ever read.

The list contains my mini-reviews summarizing each book and explaining its importance.

If you are interested in getting it, just follow these two steps:

1. Order a copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class in whatever format you want (print, ebook, or audiobook)

2. Send a screenshot or photo of your receipt or proof of purchase to the email address troubledmemoir@gmail.com and use the subject line SECRET READING LIST

Already purchased a copy? Just send a screenshot of your receipt to troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the subject line SECRET READING LIST and you’ll get the secret reading list right away.

That's it!

And if you don’t receive it within 24 hours, please check your spam/junk.