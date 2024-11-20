You can now watch my interview which was filmed by C-SPAN (which I learned stands for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network) at the American Enterprise Institute.

Link to the video.

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

A still image from my lecture series:

Evil: Inside Human Violence and Cruelty—A Review

