Here is my appearance on TRIGGERnometry last summer speaking with Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster:
You can also listen on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
From the archives:
Contrasting two different psychological expressions of political discontent:
Links and recommendations:
Hijack on Apple TV is highly entertaining
The new Oscar De La Hoya documentary on HBO is superb. Enjoyable even if you aren’t a boxing fan and just appreciate a good story
Risky Play: Why Children Seek It and Need It by Peter Gray
The trouble with holistic admissions by David Deming
Why Men Love Ken by Louise Perry
Why doesn't Gen Z want children? by Freya India
In defence of the Great Man Theory of history by Henry Oliver
Barbie’s Beauty Standards by Mary Harrington
Hollywood on Strike by Ben Thompson
Some Sex Differences are More Problematic than Others by April Bleske-Rechek and Michael Bernstein
Three interesting findings:
1. People in individualistic cultures overestimate their ability to lead, whereas those in collectivistic cultures overestimate ability to listen. People appear to be selectively overconfident in abilities that will garner higher status in their particular social environment. (source).
2. People reported higher levels of pain after re-living a past socially painful event (e.g., romantic breakup, betrayal by a friend) than after re-living a past physically painful event (e.g., severe injury, broken bone). Vividly imagining social (vs. physical) pain led to greater self-reported re-experienced pain. (source).
3. Parents in the U.S. believe their daughters are more likely to become president than their sons, and believe their daughters have more grit than their sons. (source).
I filled your form for the book your. I understand that you currently live in the UK, which means that you have had roughly three minutes of sun exposure this year. You definitely need to come see us Frenchmen in the delightful southwestern city of Toulouse, where you'll be able to enjoy not only delicious food and the local "accent" ("Putaing... con !"), but also to replenish your vitamin D reserves 👌
In regard to your second interesting finding, I had Naomi Eisenberger as a professor at UCLA. Her research is fascinating: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3273616/