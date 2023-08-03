Here is my appearance on TRIGGERnometry last summer speaking with Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster:

You can also listen on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

From the archives:

Contrasting two different psychological expressions of political discontent:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. People in individualistic cultures overestimate their ability to lead, whereas those in collectivistic cultures overestimate ability to listen. People appear to be selectively overconfident in abilities that will garner higher status in their particular social environment. (source).

2. People reported higher levels of pain after re-living a past socially painful event (e.g., romantic breakup, betrayal by a friend) than after re-living a past physically painful event (e.g., severe injury, broken bone). Vividly imagining social (vs. physical) pain led to greater self-reported re-experienced pain. (source).

3. Parents in the U.S. believe their daughters are more likely to become president than their sons, and believe their daughters have more grit than their sons. (source).