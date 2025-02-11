Chaos vs. Poverty, Intelligence and Personality, Live Event with Dr. Drew
NYC event + links and recommendations
To celebrate the paperback launch of Troubled, I’ll be in conversation with Dr. Drew at a live event in New York City. March 17 at 6pm.
Details and registration here.
I’ve been on Dr. Drew’s podcast a few times. You can listen to our most recent podcast conversation on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
From the archives:
Being Poor Doesn't Have the Same Effect as Living in Chaos. The question of poverty vs. instability.
Links and recommendations:
Men have grown twice as much as women over past century, study shows by Ian Sample
No, Billionaires Are Not “Hoarding” Wealth by Naomi Schaefer Riley and James Piereson
How Intelligence and Personality Shape Our Career Trajectories by
Education, Income, and 'Marriageable' Men by Robert VerBruggen
Is There a Link Between Autism and the Capacity for Invention? by Simon Baron-Cohen
Three interesting findings:
1. RealCare Baby II-Plus dolls are highly realistic "infant simulators" programmed to mimic the behaviors of a real baby. They can drink from a bottle, wet a diaper, sleep, wake up, poop, burp when gently patted, and cry until comforted. These robot babies are used in programs designed to discourage teenage pregnancy. In a recent randomized controlled experiment in Australia, 13-year-old girls who were given RealCare babies to care for did so diligently—but instead of deterring pregnancy, these girls were actually more likely to become pregnant than those in the control group. (source: Father Time: A Natural History of Men and Babies by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy).
2. Liberal college students have worse mental health than moderate and conservative students. 57% of very liberal students reported feelings of poor mental health at least half the time, compared to just 34% of very conservative students. (source).
3. Cousin marriage is common throughout the Middle East, West Asia, and North Africa, as well as among emigrant communities from these regions in North America, Europe, and Australia. Within this geographic bloc, cousin marriages account for 20% to 50% of all unions. (source).
