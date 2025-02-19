You can now watch my recent conversation with Freddy Gray of The Spectator, where we spoke at the ARC conference in London.
To celebrate the paperback launch of Troubled, I'll be in conversation with Dr. Drew at a live event in New York City. March 17 at 6pm.
My latest in City Journal:
Reflections on my recent decision to move to New York City
We Learned About Sex Differences. Then We Lost Our Minds. by
Selection Explains Some—But Not All—of the Benefits of Marriage For Young Adults by Rosemary L. Hopcroft
Three interesting findings:
1. In the history of psychology, no variable of any kind predicts creativity and creative achievement as strongly or as consistently as openness. Identifying artists who are low in openness is a difficult job. They don’t seem to exist. (source: The Mind of the Artist: Personality and the Drive to Create by William Todd Schultz).
2. 65 percent of student loan debt is held by Americans with incomes higher than the national average. Just 12 percent of student debt is held by the poorest Americans. Any student debt forgiveness that happens largely goes to the top half of society. (source; my thoughts on student loan forgiveness here).
3. Young women have become significantly more liberal over the last decade, while young men have stayed relatively the same. This leads many to fear that as young men are resisting the tides of change, they may be vulnerable to far-right groups. (source). There doesn’t seem to be an equivalent fear about young women. Probably because young women who adopt extreme political views are less physically dangerous, and have historically not been responsible for as much political violence as men. Still, I am intrigued at how uncurious people are about why women have moved so sharply to the left and focus more on young men who have largely remained politically stationary. My thoughts on the political gender divide here.
Vermont’s banning of grades has to be one of the most foolish moves a government has made in awhile (and that is saying something). Competitive guys like me who did not excel at sports (despite loving sports), transferred our ambition to school. My parents encouraged my ambition but I always wanted to get straight A’s in high school. Didn’t help my high school social status, but did increase my chances for a decent life.
