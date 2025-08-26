You can catch my recent appearance on Charisma on Command speaking about simps, pick-mes, and the recent Sydney Sweeney controversy with Charlie Houpert:

Boston Globe:

Here's my latest piece for The Boston Globe.

The book that showed me manhood has to be created

Excerpt:

There’s a scene in the 1999 cult classic film “Office Space” where the protagonist is asked what he’d do if he had a million dollars. After a few crude jokes, he pauses and says, “Nothing. I would relax. I would sit on my ass all day. I would do nothing.” Most men, particularly young men, would far prefer this mode of living as opposed to, say, being a domineering tyrant or a responsible authority figure. Mature masculinity is artificially induced through culture. Mature men do not naturally emerge like butterflies from boyish cocoons. Rather, they must be carefully encouraged, nurtured, counseled, and prodded into taking the actions necessary to achieve mature manhood. Gilmore writes, “Manhood is a cultural construct based on group needs that overlays and counteracts a hesitant and resisting nature.” In other words, manhood exists to push against the default setting: self-indulgence and avoidance of responsibility. Social conservatives often assume men naturally want to be good husbands and fathers. If that were true, ancient Rome wouldn’t have needed laws against bachelorhood. It took serious effort to get men to take on those roles. Progressives make a similar mistake, assuming men desire power and control. But most young men today aren’t power-hungry. They’re increasingly checked out. This is why cultures around the world created rituals to shape boys into men. As the psychologist Roy Baumeister has written, “In many societies, any girl who grows up automatically becomes a woman. … Meanwhile, a boy does not automatically become a man, and instead is often required to prove himself, usually by passing stringent tests or producing more than he consumes.”

You can read the whole thing here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Boys in fatherless homes are twice as likely to be depressed compared with boys in intact families. Girls in fatherless homes are ten times more likely to be depressed. (source).

2. Democrats wrongly believed that 38 percent of Republicans made more than $250,000 per year (the real number was 2.2%), and Republicans in the same study wrongly thought that 32% of Democrats were gay, lesbian or bisexual (the real number was 6.3%). (source).

3. Involvement in activism is associated with higher levels of psychopathy. Involvement in activism may provide opportunities for psychopaths to act sadistically (such as by publicly shaming political opponents) and also enjoy the violence they observe. (source).

