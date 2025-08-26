Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Jochen Weber
3h

> Mature masculinity is artificially induced through culture.

Agreed -- and "immature masculinity" can be equally inculcated. If a culture prizes status signaling over status, and it instructs people (boys, girls, men, and women alike) that "ducking" (avoiding accountability for mistakes, or even better ever avoiding making mistakes) is preferable to genuine risk taking, mistake making, and true learning from those mistakes, we shouldn't be overly surprised that "manhood" is a dying aspect.

Seeing that an increasing number of people seem to prefer passing off "thinking" to chatbots, presumably with the notion that harvesting other people's thoughts comes with less risk, I suspect that as much as mature masculinity requires culture, our current culture is simply aiming at the opposite altogether...

Arif
1h

That first key finding is super interesting since it seems like one of the big issues that disproportionately affects girls rather than boys in fatherless homes, Even though overall boys do worse. And it’s by a lot too, I don’t think anything happens to fatherless boys at 10X the rate. That’s kinda crazy and really sad.

Thanks for mentioning that Rob, the effect of fatherlessness on girl’s doesn’t get talked about enough, their life outcomes are also derailed. They also get worse academic outcomes, worse romantic success and worse mental health just like their brothers who have no father, in the case of mental health, they do even worse than their brothers.

Girls need good fathers too, not just boys.

