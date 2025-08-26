You can catch my recent appearance on Charisma on Command speaking about simps, pick-mes, and the recent Sydney Sweeney controversy with Charlie Houpert:
The book that showed me manhood has to be created
Excerpt:
There’s a scene in the 1999 cult classic film “Office Space” where the protagonist is asked what he’d do if he had a million dollars. After a few crude jokes, he pauses and says, “Nothing. I would relax. I would sit on my ass all day. I would do nothing.”
Most men, particularly young men, would far prefer this mode of living as opposed to, say, being a domineering tyrant or a responsible authority figure.
Mature masculinity is artificially induced through culture. Mature men do not naturally emerge like butterflies from boyish cocoons. Rather, they must be carefully encouraged, nurtured, counseled, and prodded into taking the actions necessary to achieve mature manhood.
Gilmore writes, “Manhood is a cultural construct based on group needs that overlays and counteracts a hesitant and resisting nature.” In other words, manhood exists to push against the default setting: self-indulgence and avoidance of responsibility.
Social conservatives often assume men naturally want to be good husbands and fathers. If that were true, ancient Rome wouldn’t have needed laws against bachelorhood. It took serious effort to get men to take on those roles. Progressives make a similar mistake, assuming men desire power and control. But most young men today aren’t power-hungry. They’re increasingly checked out.
This is why cultures around the world created rituals to shape boys into men. As the psychologist Roy Baumeister has written, “In many societies, any girl who grows up automatically becomes a woman. … Meanwhile, a boy does not automatically become a man, and instead is often required to prove himself, usually by passing stringent tests or producing more than he consumes.”
You can read the whole thing here.
Three interesting findings:
1. Boys in fatherless homes are twice as likely to be depressed compared with boys in intact families. Girls in fatherless homes are ten times more likely to be depressed. (source).
2. Democrats wrongly believed that 38 percent of Republicans made more than $250,000 per year (the real number was 2.2%), and Republicans in the same study wrongly thought that 32% of Democrats were gay, lesbian or bisexual (the real number was 6.3%). (source).
3. Involvement in activism is associated with higher levels of psychopathy. Involvement in activism may provide opportunities for psychopaths to act sadistically (such as by publicly shaming political opponents) and also enjoy the violence they observe. (source).
> Mature masculinity is artificially induced through culture.
Agreed -- and "immature masculinity" can be equally inculcated. If a culture prizes status signaling over status, and it instructs people (boys, girls, men, and women alike) that "ducking" (avoiding accountability for mistakes, or even better ever avoiding making mistakes) is preferable to genuine risk taking, mistake making, and true learning from those mistakes, we shouldn't be overly surprised that "manhood" is a dying aspect.
Seeing that an increasing number of people seem to prefer passing off "thinking" to chatbots, presumably with the notion that harvesting other people's thoughts comes with less risk, I suspect that as much as mature masculinity requires culture, our current culture is simply aiming at the opposite altogether...
That first key finding is super interesting since it seems like one of the big issues that disproportionately affects girls rather than boys in fatherless homes, Even though overall boys do worse. And it’s by a lot too, I don’t think anything happens to fatherless boys at 10X the rate. That’s kinda crazy and really sad.
Thanks for mentioning that Rob, the effect of fatherlessness on girl’s doesn’t get talked about enough, their life outcomes are also derailed. They also get worse academic outcomes, worse romantic success and worse mental health just like their brothers who have no father, in the case of mental health, they do even worse than their brothers.
Girls need good fathers too, not just boys.