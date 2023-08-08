Charisma, Sexual Revolution, Credential Treadmill
I recently appeared on the Dropping In Podcast with Charlie Houpert (the dude from Charisma on Command). One of my favorite conversations of the year so far.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
If you want me to visit your city for my book tour next year, please fill out this form.
If you or someone you know has a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you'd be willing to connect me with them, please fill out this form.
My op-ed in the Boston Globe about my experience teaching at the UATX “forbidden courses” summer program.
Has the sexual revolution failed? An event organized by the Free Press and FIRE. Anna Khachiyan and Louise Perry on one side of the debate, Grimes and Sarah Haider on the other. Moderated by Bari Weiss. Los Angeles, September 13, tickets here. I’ll be there watching ringside with Dr. Drew.
Why your mother affects your intelligence by Curtis Dunkel
Culture War as Imitation Game by Luke Burgis
Confessions of a Phone Sex Operator by Jenny Powers
A Creepy Question We'll All Have To Answer Soon by Jason Pargin
Iain McGilchrist discusses his recent book “The Matter with Things” (interview)
The Rise of Bronze Age Pervert by Graeme Wood
New essay in the Atlantic about this pseudonymous author. The legacy media regularly produces a new explainer about Bronze Age Pervert on a loop every six months. So I’ve read his strange book “Bronze Age Mindset” and have been posting excerpts and my reactions for Twitter subscribers here. I might share some brief thoughts in a future Substack post. From what I can tell, this passage from his book illustrates the core of his thinking:
Three interesting findings:
1. In the U.S., strong support for a policy among the middle class has virtually no effect that a policy will be adopted. In contrast, strong support among high-income Americans (those in the top 10 percent of the income distribution; $173,000+ annual earnings) doubles the probability that a policy will be adopted. (source). This study also found that when the affluent strongly oppose a policy, there is a 25 to 30-point decline in the likelihood it will be adopted. But when the middle class strongly oppose a policy, there is a small increase in the likelihood it will be adopted. Policy in the U.S. appears to be largely determined by the upper and upper middle class.
2. More than 16 million people in the U.S. now have a master’s degree, a 43 percent increase since 2002. Master's degrees are as common now as bachelor's degrees were in the 1960s. (source). I’m curious if we will arrest this runaway credential treadmill or if the next generation will be compelled to get PhDs to obtain a conventional white-collar job.
3. Despite encompassing only 3-4% of the male population and about 1% of the female population, psychopaths are responsible for over 50% of all crimes in the U.S. (source).
I have read deeply into Heian and Kamakura period Japanese history and literature, and I found some aspects of the "Bronze Age" analysis unobjectionable. The imperial class did indeed become weak and decadent, and the warrior clans fought to seize the opportunity for power (read the Tale of Heike).
The author however skirts over the specific character of the Japanese Samurai class and the way that it absorbed many of the aesthetic and normative ideals of the imperial class upon seizing power. The ideal Samurai was not only an honorable swordsman; he was a poet, calligrapher, and musician. Possibly the acme of this ideal was the later philosopher-Samurai Musashi, whose scrolls still hang in Japanese temples and museums and whose "Book of Five Rings" stands among the great world classics of strategy.
The one comment in the passage that really jarred was the throwaway gloss that the Samurai class came from "some steppe invasion." Umm. Japan is an island.
Luke Burgis's article on Rene Girard was excellent. The idea of a "political atheist" is currently attractive to me as I age and observe the mimetic rivalry of the two parties (or liberals/conservatives if you prefer). I pointed out in 2015 that Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump had the same top two platform ideas - reduce immigration and tax the 1% heavily - but sold them to different audiences in different ways. Eventually they both drifted far from these platforms, and the pressure of mimetic rivalry between the American political camps is a far better explanation than any idea that either had an intellectual conversion of any sort whatsoever. I posted it on my own site and commented
The Aporia essay on the influence of parenting at least through adolescence is a good counterbalance to what I have been pushing for over a decade. I have become a "geneitcs plus trauma plus incentives explains it all" advocate and this had some things that make me think. I will be writing on that topic as well. You continue to unearth excellent articles to pass along, and I am grateful.