I recently appeared on the Dropping In Podcast with Charlie Houpert (the dude from Charisma on Command). One of my favorite conversations of the year so far.

My op-ed in the Boston Globe about my experience teaching at the UATX “forbidden courses” summer program.

1. In the U.S., strong support for a policy among the middle class has virtually no effect that a policy will be adopted. In contrast, strong support among high-income Americans (those in the top 10 percent of the income distribution; $173,000+ annual earnings) doubles the probability that a policy will be adopted. (source). This study also found that when the affluent strongly oppose a policy, there is a 25 to 30-point decline in the likelihood it will be adopted. But when the middle class strongly oppose a policy, there is a small increase in the likelihood it will be adopted. Policy in the U.S. appears to be largely determined by the upper and upper middle class.

2. More than 16 million people in the U.S. now have a master’s degree, a 43 percent increase since 2002. Master's degrees are as common now as bachelor's degrees were in the 1960s. (source). I’m curious if we will arrest this runaway credential treadmill or if the next generation will be compelled to get PhDs to obtain a conventional white-collar job.

3. Despite encompassing only 3-4% of the male population and about 1% of the female population, psychopaths are responsible for over 50% of all crimes in the U.S. (source).