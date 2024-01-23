Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class will be out in less than 4 weeks. Publication date is February 20.

I narrated the audiobook version myself. More than nine hours long.

Link for Audible here.

1. The average American woman now weighs as much as a 1960s man. In 1960, the average U.S. woman was 5 foot 3, 140 pounds; the average man was 5 foot 8, 166 pounds. Today, the average U.S. woman is 5 foot 4, 171 pounds; the average man is 5 foot 9, 198 pounds. (source).

2. Journalists in 2019 scored far lower in moral reasoning than they did in 2006. The authors of the study conclude “more people may be entering the field for accolades, and news organizations facing a more competitive environment might be implicitly encouraging this to the detriment of ethics.” (source).

3. Population health in the U.S. generally improved during the Great Depression. During this period, mortality decreased for almost all ages. (source). Relatedly, another study found that economic recessions are associated with improved health.

