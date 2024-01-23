Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class will be out in less than 4 weeks. Publication date is February 20.
I narrated the audiobook version myself. More than nine hours long.
The latest review of my forthcoming book in Commentary. The author Naomi Schaefer Riley describes Troubled as “remarkable.” She quotes it at length, indicating that she read the whole thing which, believe it or not, is uncommon for book reviewers
Richard Hanania and I recently spoke about racial attitudes among the poor and working class. Also some discussion about homophobia, sexism, machismo, interracial dating, and the term “retard.” Listen here
My good friend Ed Latimore has written a new e-book which you can check out here
Generous scholarships are now available at University of Austin
How Laws Evolved by Natural Selection by Peter DeScioli
Beware value capture by Trung Phan
Top Learnings From My Elders by James F. Richardson
Sex Differences in the Brain and the Mind by David C. Geary
What’s punishment like in small-scale societies? by Léo Fitouchi
Interesting findings:
1. The average American woman now weighs as much as a 1960s man. In 1960, the average U.S. woman was 5 foot 3, 140 pounds; the average man was 5 foot 8, 166 pounds. Today, the average U.S. woman is 5 foot 4, 171 pounds; the average man is 5 foot 9, 198 pounds. (source).
2. Journalists in 2019 scored far lower in moral reasoning than they did in 2006. The authors of the study conclude “more people may be entering the field for accolades, and news organizations facing a more competitive environment might be implicitly encouraging this to the detriment of ethics.” (source).
3. Population health in the U.S. generally improved during the Great Depression. During this period, mortality decreased for almost all ages. (source). Relatedly, another study found that economic recessions are associated with improved health.
My old school friends have been posting photos from the 1970s and 80s and many of us have commented that there are no obese people in those photos. Recently flying for holiday the number of large people filling the seats was frankly disgusting.
American food culture is a mess. I remember a Jamie Oliver program where he was going to schools to help the kitchen staff create new healthy choices for the kids. Not only did the kids rebel, but the kitchen staff, most who were also overweight, also resisted. He killed the program after one season because the resistance was just too much.
I'm sorry, but I have an ongoing lack of respect for people that have crappy eating habits and don't have the discipline to fix it. I have a severely obese relative that keeps posting images of terrible fat-making food on social media. She likes to bake. And then she makes victim posts of her health problems.
Children have uncontrolled behavior and we need to start there to fix the problems.
