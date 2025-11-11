You can now catch my latest appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, where I spoke with Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff. Starts at around 21:05.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Three interesting findings:

1. The Dugum Dani of Papua New Guinea had a long reputation for frequent warfare. When an Australian police post was set up in their region, the anthropologist Karl Heider expected it would do little to curb the constant violence. Instead, the opposite occurred. With the arrival of colonial authorities providing a clear way to coordinate peace, the Dani quickly ended their fighting. Many later said they felt relieved to finally escape the cycle of violence and revenge. (source: Sick Societies: Challenging the Myth of Primitive Harmony by Robert B. Edgerton).

2. Women who reported strong agreement with statements such as “I tend to look for negative characteristics in attractive women” and “I wouldn’t hire a very attractive woman as a colleague,” were more likely to recommend shorter haircuts for other women. (source).

3. Aggression is about 65% heritable, while rule-breaking stems more from environment (34% non-shared; 18% shared). Genes largely determine how aggressive people are, but parents and peers shape how that aggression is expressed. (source: The Goodness Paradox by Richard Wrangham).

