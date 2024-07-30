I recently spoke with Josh King on the Inside the ICE House podcast, which is recorded at the New York Stock Exchange.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Josh came across my work through my op-ed in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, which you can read here.

A review of Troubled written by James Noel Ward was recently published in The New Oxford Review (paywall). Excerpts reprinted below with permission:

Rob Henderson completed his undergraduate studies at Yale University and earned a doctorate in psychology from St. Catherine’s College, Cambridge University, where he received a prestigious Gates Cambridge Scholarship. Such impressive brand-name entries on his curriculum vitae are among his points of departure in Troubled, a combination autobiography and poignant examination of what Henderson calls “luxury beliefs” among the Western global elite.

Henderson’s phrase is an extension and new framing of Thorstein Veblen’s famous “leisure class” theory, which stated that the social standing of persons can be deduced from whether they have the means to waste money on goods and leisure. In Veblen’s day, activities such as golf, yachting, and big-game hunting, and restrictive clothing such as tuxedos, beaver-pelt top hats, and ladies’ evening gowns, marked those who had the means to occupy themselves with pursuits of no practical utility.

Nowadays, “luxury beliefs,” which Henderson defines as “ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class at very little cost, while often inflicting costs on the lower classes,” are new markers that separate the elite from the rest of us. Henderson agrees with Paul Fussel’s research that “manners, tastes, opinions, and conversational style are just as important for upper-class membership as money or credentials,” adding that these markers of affluence need to be held from birth. Henderson locates his critique of the American upper class as part of a global phenomenon, identifying French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu’s triad of “schooling, language, and taste” as necessary “to be accepted among the upper-class.” Henderson holds that material goods such as top hats and golf clubs have had their day, because in a world of mature industrialization, global transportation, and cheap labor, material luxury goods are more accessible to the masses than ever before. Henderson’s observation rings true in my classrooms. When I teach undergraduates the economics of luxury-good brands, I make the joke, “Louis Vuitton handbags are so exclusive, every Chinese, Japanese, American, European, and Middle Eastern girl has one.” This typically is followed by feet gently pushing handbags under chairs.

Henderson’s answer to this commonality of luxury goods is that “the affluent have decoupled social status from goods and reattached it to beliefs.” Once physical needs are met, “high-status people desire status more than anything else.” Henderson writes, “When an affluent person expresses support for defunding the police, drug legalization, open borders, looting, or permissive sexual norms, or uses terms like white privilege, they are engaging in a status display. They are trying to tell you, ‘I am a member of the upper class.’” Henderson says ordinary people cannot articulate or comprehend what heteronormative, cisgender, or cultural appropriation mean, but those who are capable of patronizingly explaining these jargon terms really are saying, “I was educated at a top college.” Veblen’s observation that gentility and good breeding required time, application of effort, and expense has now shifted to “only the affluent can afford to learn strange vocabulary, because ordinary people have real problems to worry about.”

[…]

The majority of the 12 chapters of Troubled are taken up by Henderson’s autobiographical account of growing up absent the father who abandoned his family and with a court-ordered separation at the tender age of three from his drug-addicted mother, followed by an incomprehensible whirlwind of successive foster homes and temporary foster-sibling associations, all supervised by overworked California state officials and the electronic pulpit of television. Henderson poignantly observes that the media he consumed as a child depicted lifestyles and families that were nothing like his own experience and so far out of his comprehension or personal observation as to be beyond fable, myth, or fantasy.

[…]

Henderson’s teenage years are marked by voracious reading (a consistent theme and something he cites as partially contributing to his later success) and diligence and ambition for part-time work that provides economic benefits. Henderson also recalls crabbed opportunities, boredom with school, underage smoking, juvenile delinquency, criminal friends, reckless driving, and encounters with alcohol and illegal drugs of a variety of strengths and health and legal consequences. He recounts breaking and entering, destruction of property, violence beyond mere fisticuffs, spilling blood, broken bones, and emotional and physical abuse, both given and received in a steady stream.

The majority of Henderson’s tale testifies to a tremendous amount of luck or divine providence that he is neither dead nor in prison. He recounts painfully the few points of light in testimony from stable adult males that he took to heart and eventually steered him toward a better path. The absence of his sexual history is a curious missing dimension in Troubled, for I expected unwanted pregnancy and abortion to be part of his grim landscape of experience. His story arc is “bad boy from doomed background manages to get a Cambridge Ph.D. through a few isolated pieces of good advice, the military, good standardized test scores, and alcohol rehab.” His tale of finding only temporary stability in military service — securing respect and promotions, which merely result in boredom and alcohol dependence — points to his underlying depression and emotional trauma from childhood as inadequate foundations upon which to build even this visible success.

[…]

Henderson augments his own story with statistics and citations that show his own example is an impossible one, based on the social constructs elites have put in place to permanently and perniciously wall off those of his origins from their pristine world. Throughout the book, Henderson confronts peers at Yale and Cambridge who express that marriage is outmoded but then plan on a monogamous marriage for themselves, and plan to raise their own children with similar goals. He points to Yale classmates for whom cocaine consumption is a dalliance abandoned once adult roles and careers are adopted. But then from their own privileged experience with drug consumption, these Yalies promote the legalization of recreational drugs as a policy without regard for the devastation it produces among the poor with constrained economic opportunities and few enriching stimulants for relief from the pain of their circumscribed lives. Henderson’s critique is a damning examination of the hypocrisy of the upper class, and he offers examples on nearly every page. His own unlikely origins and career give added strength to his well-sourced sociological and psychological appraisal of the attitudes of the ruling class.

[…]

Troubled recalls the vanished world in which well-staffed religious institutions bursting with vocations once adequately but imperfectly offered a ladder of economic opportunity to those in Henderson’s circumstances. Orphans and foundlings of the past could grow up to be public intellectuals and captains of industry, but such cases are ever rarer after most “charitable activity” has been expropriated by the state. Henderson repeatedly associates his unsatisfactory and inadequate care with his engagement with social workers; temporary caregivers at publicly screened foster homes; public school teachers, athletic coaches, and administrators; police officers; and the juvenile judicial system. He praises those public library staff who allowed him latitude in checking out the books he read voraciously; this probably constitutes his scarlet thread of redemption and lifeline from his constrained life of economic deprivation.

[…]

Henderson’s solution and conclusion, repeated throughout Troubled, is that there is no societal replacement for, no better model than, a stable, loving, nurturing family of a father and mother dedicated to the health and well-being of their offspring. The legal and cultural abandonment of supporting the goal of this traditional family structure is the missing element and consequence of all current societal ills. He bolsters this once obvious and commonplace idea with the observation that at both Yale and Cambridge, 18 out of 20 of his classmates came from affirming, stable, lifelong, married families who nurtured their children to success and happiness. And even while these elites espouse alternate utopian ideas for society, they hypocritically adhere to this model and goal as their own preference for themselves.

[…]

In Henderson’s experience and critique, he arrived at Yale only to discover that those most privileged and insulated from the consequences of family destruction, sexual permissiveness, decriminalization of drugs, and elevation of material success are now the new mandarins who spout insane ideas as freedoms while shielding themselves from the trauma such ideas create.