Share

Give a gift subscription

Book marketing help:

If you have a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to speak with me about my book, please fill out this form.

From the archives:

Be wary of imitating high-status people who can afford to countersignal.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Dopamine’s primary role is to make us want things, not necessarily like things. We get the biggest rush of dopamine at the possibility of reward, but this rush is no guarantee that we’ll actually like or even enjoy the thing once we get it. (source).

2. Four out of 10 white progressives report that they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. (source).

3. % of U.S. women and men who say it is “acceptable” for women to be topless (source):

At the beach Women: 25% Men: 54%

Swimming pool Women: 17% Men: 49%

Park Women: 8% Men: 30%

Public transport Women: 4% Men: 15%



If you appreciate the work I do here on my Substack or on Twitter/X, I’d be thankful if you pre-ordered my book.

Get it here:

Pre-Order Now