Book marketing help:
If you have a popular platform (e.g., podcast, newsletter, TV, etc.) and you’d be willing to speak with me about my book, please fill out this form.
From the archives:
Be wary of imitating high-status people who can afford to countersignal.
Links and recommendations:
Morality and other weapons by Rob Kurzban
Will Baby’s Name Influence Future Earnings? by Becky Hunt
Opacity Blocks Agreement by Robin Hanson
The empathy of Joseph Stalin by Boyd Tonkin
The Myth of the Cynical Genius by Tony Evans
When the New York Times lost its way by James Bennet
In my forthcoming book, I describe the strange sequence of events that led to my writing appearing in the New York Times. This occurred in the mid-late 2010s, which wasn’t that long ago chronologically speaking. But as the above Bennet piece makes clear, it was a completely different era, in terms of how rapidly elite culture changed.
Relatedly, my book is coming out on February 20. I would be thankful if you pre-ordered a copy here:
Three interesting findings:
1. Dopamine’s primary role is to make us want things, not necessarily like things. We get the biggest rush of dopamine at the possibility of reward, but this rush is no guarantee that we’ll actually like or even enjoy the thing once we get it. (source).
2. Four out of 10 white progressives report that they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. (source).
3. % of U.S. women and men who say it is “acceptable” for women to be topless (source):
At the beach
Women: 25%
Men: 54%
Swimming pool
Women: 17%
Men: 49%
Park
Women: 8%
Men: 30%
Public transport
Women: 4%
Men: 15%
If you appreciate the work I do here on my Substack or on Twitter/X, I’d be thankful if you pre-ordered my book.
Get it here:
Cultural Appropriation, Baby Names, Dopamine
Interesting finding about the greater likelihood of diagnosis of mental health problems in progressives.
Obviously there’s a lot going on here with these findings. Progressives are more likely to seek therapy from a mental health professional; thus we would expect them to be diagnosed at higher rates.
It’s hard to say how much of the increased rate of mental health problems in progressives is due solely to their greater participation in professional therapy. Thus we can only speculate as to the actual differences in mental health issues between conservatives and progressives. Let’s not pretend all of the difference here is real. The actual difference is less than in the Pew study.
With that said, my intuition is telling me that progressives actually do have significantly more mental health issues than conservatives. There are some simple explanations for this. Progressives typically have more stressful careers, greater educational demands, and more complicated lives than conservatives. We could simplify all of this by saying progressives have more stressful lives. This probably accounts for a large chunk of any actual difference in mental health between progressives and conservatives.
Stress alone is a vague descriptor of the problem though. We can ask what’s causing the stress. It’s not just mundane pressures such as deadlines, longer working hours, longer commutes, bigger mortgages, physically closer neighbors, more complicated vacations, and greater number of school choices. No, no. This is where things become more sinister for progressives.
We can point to conformity in false Christian narratives or false economic narratives as a problem for conservatives, but conformity to false narratives on the left is a bigger problem.
There are so many contradictions in the progressive narratives. I don’t feel like debating them now, so I won’t name them, but we can simply call one of their biggest problems, and thus cause of mental health problems, as being conformity to false narratives.
Combined with their more stressful lives, there isn’t much time left over to deal with all these contradictions. And, will a progressive therapist be able to see a contradiction in a progressive narrative? Unlikely. Therapy helps because of its propensity to allow time for the patient to think and bounce stuff off another person, but if both are of the same ideology, there’s not much hope of resolving the narrative contradiction, which is more than just a narrative. That narrative is being used to make important life decisions.
So we can feel sorry for the progressives with their greater likelihood of mental health problems, but there’s not much we can do about it except to offer obvious suggestions such as: read more widely, be humble (consider that you might be wrong), engage in free and open dialogue, have more personal accountability, chill out on the conformity, travel to and learn about conservatives and libertarians places and narratives. Consider cracking some books on either American history or economics that aren’t so drenched in the oppressor/oppressed narrative. This isn’t to say that conservatives and libertarians are right about everything; we have our problems with the civilization/barbarism narrative and coercive/liberty narrative, but the things that we’re right about are the things that progressives should pay attention to. And vice versa. Discovering what those things are is better left to progressives. Listen to your mental health problems and start engaging in a more humble, introspective dialogue with people who don’t share your views. We’ll try to do the same. Deal?
Lol, 40% of white progressives admit they have mental health problems: delicious.