Boston Globe

Here’s my latest piece in my regular monthly column at The Boston Globe:

A Gen Z paradox: To influence or not influence?

Excerpt:

A recent large-scale study of more than 1 million subjects led by William Chopik at Michigan State University has found that the desire to stand out or be unique has sharply declined over the past 20 years. Yet at the same time, poll after poll shows that a substantial number of young people list “influencer” or “Youtuber” as their dream job. How do we reconcile these conflicting trends? A fascinating new book, “The Social Paradox: Autonomy, Connection, and Why We Need Both to Find Happiness” by William von Hippel, a social psychologist, offers some insight. Drawing from decades of research in social and evolutionary psychology, von Hippel argues that human beings are pulled by two needs: autonomy (our desire to control our own life) and connection (our need to belong). For our hunter-gatherer ancestors, connection took precedence because small, close-knit communities depended on collaboration and mutual trust. Personal freedom in such societies was constrained by interdependent reliance on kin and friends. […] It may sound paradoxical, but this very drive for autonomy actually evolved for social purposes: We strive for personal success in order to be seen as an appealing person to potential romantic partners, friends, and allies. The problem, though, is that we haven’t quite figured out how to reconcile our amplified sense of individualism with our need for warm, enduring connections. This is true even for highly accomplished people. Von Hippel calls such situations “sad success stories” — situations in which people’s achievements feel hollow because they don’t have a close network of friends or family members to share them with.

Three interesting findings:

1. A warm childhood tended to inoculate the men against future pain. In a study of men who grew up in the inner city and men who graduated from Harvard, the best predictor of a high income was not their parents’ social class but whether their mother had made them feel loved. (source: Aging Well: Surprising Guideposts to a Happier Life from the Landmark Study of Adult Development by George Vaillant

2. For most of the 20th century, the word safety referred almost exclusively to physical well-being. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that the phrase emotional safety began to appear. Between 1985 and 2010, its usage surged—rising by more than 600 percent. (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt).

3. Older adults who score highly on measures of wisdom reported that they applied valuable life lessons gained from previous experiences of coping with adversity when confronted with new crises and obstacles. By contrast, older adults low on wisdom did not appear to have learned any life lessons from past adversity. (source).

