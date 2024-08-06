Here is my recent appearance on The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
From the archives
Tony Soprano and the Jungian Death Mother: Understanding television's greatest antihero
Links and recommendations
The rise and fall of the WASP (Michael Knox Beran and Lewis H. Lapham)
The changes in vibes — why did they happen? by Tyler Cowen
Men consume relationships. Women produce them. by
The Cognitive Architecture of Courage by Glenn Geher
Why do people believe true things? By
The Satanic Temple: Think you know about Satanists? Maybe you don't by Rebecca Seales
Three interesting findings
1. Sixty-three percent of college students believe professors should be required to make statements in support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a condition of employment. Forty-six percent agree that opinions they find offensive from fellow students should be reported to administrators. (source). The most obnoxious snitches, brown-nosers, and dorks you went to high school with are supporting this nonsense.
2. Women’s weight is predictive of their romantic prospects and outcomes. Compared to their heavier counterparts, thinner women are more likely to be married and to marry partners who are wealthier, more educated, and taller. (source).
3. In a study of German soldiers who refused to execute civilians in World War 2, the most common outcome: no penalty at all. None of them received the death penalty. One was temporarily sentenced to a concentration camp, where he retained his rank and officer pay. (source). We easily buy into the idea that “they had to do it because they would be killed/their families would be killed.” The alternative is too horrible to contemplate. How little is required (social pressure + elite messaging) to get people to violate their own conscience.
Appreciate the understatement of those in #1 who support DEI and do not support the First Amendment.
I'm not totally on board with everything she says, but the Tove K piece is definitely worth a read. I think her basic thesis could be broadened beyond romantic relationships, actually. In my experience, guy-guy relationships are fairly laid back, almost accidental affairs. Neither party puts much thought into it. It's possible that guys just don't focus on relationship building, as a general rule.