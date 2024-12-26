Share

Miami meetup:

You are invited to attend my meetup in Miami. December 28 at 8pm. Details and RSVP here.

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Scarcity and Gratitude. Reflections on the beauty of impermanence.

1. Americans now spend less quality time with their spouses than they did 50 years ago. Couples are less likely to engage in activities together, such as eating meals, participating in leisure activities, or even visiting friends together, compared with five decades ago. (source: The Social Paradox by William von Hippel).

2. Men's nasal passages are slightly bigger than women’s. Human puberty builds a bigger nose in boys in order to provide the oxygen they need to run their larger muscle mass. A typical teenage male will grow a nose about 10% bigger than a girl his size. (source: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon).

3. People seem to be happiest when they are making good progress in pursuing goals that are both meaningful and manageable—grand enough to provide their lives with a sense of purpose and satisfaction but humble enough so that they can actually be achieved. (source: The Person: A New Introduction to Personality Psychology, 6th Edition by Dan P. McAdams and William L. Dunlop).

