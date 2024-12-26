Miami meetup:
Scarcity and Gratitude. Reflections on the beauty of impermanence.
Three interesting findings:
1. Americans now spend less quality time with their spouses than they did 50 years ago. Couples are less likely to engage in activities together, such as eating meals, participating in leisure activities, or even visiting friends together, compared with five decades ago. (source: The Social Paradox by William von Hippel).
2. Men's nasal passages are slightly bigger than women’s. Human puberty builds a bigger nose in boys in order to provide the oxygen they need to run their larger muscle mass. A typical teenage male will grow a nose about 10% bigger than a girl his size. (source: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon).
3. People seem to be happiest when they are making good progress in pursuing goals that are both meaningful and manageable—grand enough to provide their lives with a sense of purpose and satisfaction but humble enough so that they can actually be achieved. (source: The Person: A New Introduction to Personality Psychology, 6th Edition by Dan P. McAdams and William L. Dunlop).
Thank You so much for your tweet about "deceitful messages"! The people I treasure most in this world are not objectively brilliant or beautiful, but who cares? I don't love people based on brilliance or beauty. I might admire people for those things, but love and admiration are not the same thing. The more intimate you are with another human being, the more of their flaws you can see -which knocks them off their pedestal - yet also tends to increase rather than decrease love.
I don't think we can be loved without being exposed as flawed in some ways.