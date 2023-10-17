Discover more from Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Overall positive and fair, can’t ask for much more than that for my first ever official book review. But the idea that Troubled should be read as an intro to a future political campaign is absurd. I delve into the darker recesses of life in foster homes and in what has become of working-class areas of California. It’s all there; slurs, squalor, abuse, substance use, and violence, as well my worst character flaws as I age into adolescence and adulthood. In the final third of the book, I offer my less-than-positive observations of elite universities. But I have a hard time believing anyone could share my experiences and then applaud the culture, priorities, and outlook that pervade our most prestigious institutions of higher learning. Reviewers bring their own experiences and perspectives when they read a book. I get it. Any suggestion, though, that my book serve as a prelude to elected office is laughable. Besides, after college, I went for a PhD, not law school (the usual route of a politician).
I’ve also recently confirmed I’ll be reading the audiobook version myself. My agent tells me I have the voice for it; I agree.
The Reverse Floyd moment by Ed West
Wars of Necessity, and Wars of Choice by Richard Hanania
Watching people die is making us more like ancient Rome by Erik Hoel
Celebrity Worship is Weird and Will Only Get Weirder by Jason Pargin
The Insidious Lie That We Can’t Understand Each Other by Yascha Mounk
How to look rich by Robert Armstrong and Lauren Indvik
Three interesting findings:
Women, on average, are less happy when they earn the same or more than their husbands. Compared with marriages in which husbands earn more, wives who earn more report higher rates of marital dissatisfaction and verbal aggression. In the most egalitarian modern societies (Scandinavian countries), women who earn more than their husbands are more likely to file for divorce. (source).
Nationally, 37% of college students believe it is acceptable to block an entrance to prevent others from entering a room to hear a speaker. At top 10 schools, that figure reaches 50%. Students at the most elite colleges are more ideologically extreme. (source).
The average age of a successful startup founder is 45. A 50-year-old founder is twice as likely to start a successful company as a 30 year old; a 60-year-old founder is 3 times more likely to start a successful company as a 30 year old. (source).
