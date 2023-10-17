Overall positive and fair, can’t ask for much more than that for my first ever official book review. But the idea that Troubled should be read as an intro to a future political campaign is absurd. I delve into the darker recesses of life in foster homes and in what has become of working-class areas of California. It’s all there; slurs, squalor, abuse, substance use, and violence, as well my worst character flaws as I age into adolescence and adulthood. In the final third of the book, I offer my less-than-positive observations of elite universities. But I have a hard time believing anyone could share my experiences and then applaud the culture, priorities, and outlook that pervade our most prestigious institutions of higher learning. Reviewers bring their own experiences and perspectives when they read a book. I get it. Any suggestion, though, that my book serve as a prelude to elected office is laughable. Besides, after college, I went for a PhD, not law school (the usual route of a politician).