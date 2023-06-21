Share

1. In 1980, the highest-earning men worked fewer hours than low-income men. Today, elite American men have transformed themselves into the world’s premier workaholics, toiling longer hours than poorer men in the U.S. and rich men in similarly rich countries. (source).

2. Strangers like narcissists because narcissists are talented at making an excellent first impression. Narcissists with a high sense of entitlement and a tendency to exploit others are especially popular at first sight (source). Often, if there is nothing behind the glittering façade, people grow to dislike narcissists. And thus many narcissists transition from job to job and social circle to social circle in a quest win over other strangers. To be clear, narcissism (and psychopathy) exist on a spectrum. Dark Triad personality scales in particular are designed to measure subclinical psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism. In other words, these scales are designed so that people fall on a normal distribution; most of us have some amount of these traits. However, someone who scores in the top 1% of the Dark Triad is someone you would be wise to avoid. Relatedly, clinical and forensic psychologists use scales and checklists that have score thresholds, above which you would qualify as having Narcissistic Personality Disorder or Psychopathy (or a related condition called Antisocial Personality Disorder). To some extent, the cut off is arbitrary—the difference between scoring, say, a 30 instead of a 29 on a psychopathy checklist isn’t going to suddenly make you go from being a nice person to being a monster. But lines have to be drawn somewhere for social, functional, and legal purposes. Just as we do with legally defining someone as an adult (is there a large difference between age 17 and 18?) or weight for child car seats (is it a big deal if a kid weighs 64 pounds versus 65?) or fitness requirements for the military (is there really a difference in fitness between someone who barely fails the test versus someone who barely passes?).

3. When asked about children overall in the U.S., conservatives report being more worried about boys than girls. And when asked about their own children, conservatives say they are more worried about their sons than their daughters. In contrast, liberals report being more worried about girls than boys in the U.S. But personally, liberals say they are more worried about their sons than their daughters. (source).