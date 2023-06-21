From the archives:
A post that many readers say is a favorite of theirs:
Back in 2020, Elon Musk tweeted, “Watch Demolition Man.” More recently, he posted, “Demolition Man movie is becoming real.” This was one of my favorite 90s action movies as a kid. I rewatched recently and it more than holds up. Peak Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes, who plays one of the most entertaining villains of any movie. Demolition Man (1993) hits the sweet spot in that it can be watched both as a fun popcorn movie, and as insightful social commentary.
Three interesting findings:
1. In 1980, the highest-earning men worked fewer hours than low-income men. Today, elite American men have transformed themselves into the world’s premier workaholics, toiling longer hours than poorer men in the U.S. and rich men in similarly rich countries. (source).
2. Strangers like narcissists because narcissists are talented at making an excellent first impression. Narcissists with a high sense of entitlement and a tendency to exploit others are especially popular at first sight (source). Often, if there is nothing behind the glittering façade, people grow to dislike narcissists. And thus many narcissists transition from job to job and social circle to social circle in a quest win over other strangers. To be clear, narcissism (and psychopathy) exist on a spectrum. Dark Triad personality scales in particular are designed to measure subclinical psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism. In other words, these scales are designed so that people fall on a normal distribution; most of us have some amount of these traits. However, someone who scores in the top 1% of the Dark Triad is someone you would be wise to avoid. Relatedly, clinical and forensic psychologists use scales and checklists that have score thresholds, above which you would qualify as having Narcissistic Personality Disorder or Psychopathy (or a related condition called Antisocial Personality Disorder). To some extent, the cut off is arbitrary—the difference between scoring, say, a 30 instead of a 29 on a psychopathy checklist isn’t going to suddenly make you go from being a nice person to being a monster. But lines have to be drawn somewhere for social, functional, and legal purposes. Just as we do with legally defining someone as an adult (is there a large difference between age 17 and 18?) or weight for child car seats (is it a big deal if a kid weighs 64 pounds versus 65?) or fitness requirements for the military (is there really a difference in fitness between someone who barely fails the test versus someone who barely passes?).
3. When asked about children overall in the U.S., conservatives report being more worried about boys than girls. And when asked about their own children, conservatives say they are more worried about their sons than their daughters. In contrast, liberals report being more worried about girls than boys in the U.S. But personally, liberals say they are more worried about their sons than their daughters. (source).
The third finding is fascinating and fits with my own life experience.
In the 70's, the men in my family ruled (to a toxic degree) while the women were mostly broken and submissive.
But today, it is the women in my family who are thriving, not the men.
The young women in my family tend to be excelling, while the young men are aimless and somewhat adrift.
Perhaps women, being more "agreeable" are also more adaptable than men.
Outside of traditional gender roles, blue collar men don't seem to know how to make themselves feel "necessary" while women of their same class tend to feel TOO necessary (carrying the load of both provider and nurturer).
A man can't be a breadwinner without a job and he can't be a stay at home parent without being viewed as a pussy.
He also can't live off the earnings of his wife without being viewed as a freeloader.
There are no easy answers here.
Women are not likely to go back to the days when they worshipped men for bringing home a paycheck, cuz women have learned that they can bring home a paycheck, too.
Men are going to have to figure this out for themselves: what can I do to feel good about my life and my contribution to my family?
Working class men and boys do need help, but that help is going to have to come from other men, not from women.
Your No 2 ‘interesting finding’ clarifies a lot for me Rob, as a few of us got into quite a discussion over your last posting on psychopathy and other dark triad traits. I’m grateful as I always learn such a lot from you.