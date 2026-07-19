Does Female Empowerment Require Monthly Botox Injections?
My interview with Freya India
You can now watch my interview with Freya India, author of “GIRLS®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything.” Hosted by the Manhattan Institute, where I am a Senior Fellow.
Freya and I discuss the forces reshaping Gen Z—from the monetization of insecurity and the commodification of mental health to the pressures of performative identity online.
Freya India is also the author of the Substack GIRLS, where she writes about the challenges girls and young women face in the modern world, reaching over 50,000 subscribers. She has contributed to numerous outlets including The New Statesman, The Spectator, and The Free Press.
Enjoy:
I am so glad we are talking about this ....girls.
And it completely impact the boys too.
I wish we could begin to discuss both.....girls and boys at the same time in the same discussion. Then I feel we will begin to tackle the entirety drift that is occurring currently. Since I am asking for my wishes ...... I wish we could find the wide range of balanced enough so we could teach it as a parent and as an adult who can provide influence on children between birth to 18 and in high school years of age.