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sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
2h

I am so glad we are talking about this ....girls.

And it completely impact the boys too.

I wish we could begin to discuss both.....girls and boys at the same time in the same discussion. Then I feel we will begin to tackle the entirety drift that is occurring currently. Since I am asking for my wishes ...... I wish we could find the wide range of balanced enough so we could teach it as a parent and as an adult who can provide influence on children between birth to 18 and in high school years of age.

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