You can now watch my interview with Freya India, author of “GIRLS®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything.” Hosted by the Manhattan Institute, where I am a Senior Fellow.

Freya and I discuss the forces reshaping Gen Z—from the monetization of insecurity and the commodification of mental health to the pressures of performative identity online.



Freya India is also the author of the Substack GIRLS, where she writes about the challenges girls and young women face in the modern world, reaching over 50,000 subscribers. She has contributed to numerous outlets including The New Statesman, The Spectator, and The Free Press.

Enjoy: