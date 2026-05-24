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sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
3h

Both males and female ...... should look at the person as a whole person.

If we are not too screwed up; that is what we do.

Meet, Get to Know, Discover a person physically, intellectually and emotionally all parts of a person... all at the same time by in person to person dates and by phone.

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
23mEdited

In a recent installment of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Anna Manchin said women tend to prefer men with a genetic profile that is more closely aligned with homosexuals on the spectrum of sexual attraction. Incels that are typically locked out of the market can take heart: from a boyishly arrogant perspective, their coupled betters are more gay than they are. I suspect those who find themselves coupled are beneficiaries of conditions that are typically baked in. Boys with charm, who are able to make people feel good, begin to exhibit their character very early, and it leads to a lifetime of success with the opposite sex. For example, they will already be a mutual friend with the woman you are matched with when you join Facebook dating lol. The software you noticed in first grade is still running hot 50 years later! Of course there are late bloomers, but more often than not, they are the ones who are good at hiding their cards. Women have always been very picky, so if you've run into some difficulty finding success with the opposite sex, know this: they are looking for a bargain. So if you're really desperate for a relationship; that is, if the bachelor life isn't working for you, then make yourself into a bargain. Reduce the price. If you aren't above hanging out in the clearance bin, you just may find someone.

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