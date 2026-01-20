Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Frank Lee
14h

On the "Why are Intelligent People More Liberal" piece.

"I would say there are two main reasons why intelligence and liberalism go together: one flattering, one less so. The flattering reason is that intelligent people are more pro-social — probably because they’re less instinctual, more patient and better at perspective-taking. The less flattering reason is that they’re engaged in a cognitive error. Which is more important? It’s hard to say; both matter."

But then the pro-social explanation includes this:

"The second reason intelligent people are more pro-social is that they are more patient — in terms of economic jargon, they discount the future less. This means they are more likely to get into runs of mutual cooperation with people outside their immediate family. If you place absolutely no weight on the future, then whenever you interact with a non-relative, you should just rob them blind. After all, who cares about the consequences? But if you do place weight on the future, then you should seek out opportunities for mutual gain."

Unless I am missing the point here, this is a key contradiction to the "flattering" claim.

I do find this common thread in the positions and ideas of my liberal friends. They seem to discount future consequences. I think because of their perceived status and life situation, they feel insulated from negative consequences for many of their positions and ideas. What is missing from this assessment of "intelligence" is the correlation with class status and its impact. This also explains why a reasonably high IQ, college-educated, high income, person like myself would not at all fall into this categorization as I came from a working-class background and even though personally insulated because of my current class status, my life experience is such that I cannot ignore the actual adverse consequences to the general population from certain high-status luxury beliefs that are common for my educated liberal friends.

I think this ignoring of or discounting future consequences as one of the primary unflattering tendencies of highly intelligent liberals. It explains why the states and cities they control are all in a general downward trajectory.

NEPete
13h

"3. In the U.S., twenty year old men are 10 times more likely to be arrested for a violent crime than 60 year old men, presumably reflecting a stunning age bias in the justice system:?

Seriously?

