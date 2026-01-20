You can now catch my recent discussion with the host of Gentlemen’s Collective (starts at 13:14):

Event in NYC:

I’ll be speaking on a panel with Daniel Di Martino and Daniel Idfresne.

Jan 28 at 6:30pm. Details and ticket info here.

From the archives:

Status Over Money, Money Over Status

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. Fifteen years ago, conservative and liberal women between the ages of 18 and 35 were having children at around the same rate. But the gap has widened. As of 2024, 75% of liberal women in this age range were childless, compared with 40% of conservatives. (source).

2. Why women’s shirts button from the left, while men’s button from the right: When buttons first appeared in the 17th century, they were only for the wealthy. Women were dressed by (right-handed) servants. Placing buttons on the left made it easier for them. (source: The Economic Naturalist by Robert Frank)

3. In the U.S., twenty year old men are 10 times more likely to be arrested for a violent crime than 60 year old men, presumably reflecting a stunning age bias in the justice system:

