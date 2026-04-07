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Jane in Michigan's avatar
Jane in Michigan
41m

I listened to Rob’s book on Audible and it was absolutely riveting. I was very glad that he narrated it himself, which added to its authenticity.

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Betsy Warrior's avatar
Betsy Warrior
2h

Defending Epstein: In 2015, following Epstein's conviction, Trivers stated that Epstein had served his time and, regarding the assault allegations, said to Reuters: "By the time they're 14 or 15 they're like grown women were 60 years ago, so I don't see the acts as so heinous".Correspondence & Support: Emails showed over 500 references to Trivers, with him thanking Epstein for "warm support" and calling him a "person of integrity" who helped him with financial "blessings" after a career crisis.Connection to Scandals: Trivers was linked to the scandal through a "tumultuous tenure" at Rutgers University—from which he was suspended and eventually left

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