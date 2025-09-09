Rob Henderson's Newsletter

John Michener
2h

When I was involved in the startup space ~ 30 years ago I certainly met a number of children of the wealthy who throught that they were God's gift to the universe. I was not impressed by the bulk of them. Some were very very good, most rather less so. We were at the low end of the income range in our community, which had very good schools (which is why we were there).

We made sure that our kids knew that they were going to have to make it on their own ability - and that they better plan on going to the state university as commuting students. We saved 3 years of tuition only for each kid with the expectation that they would get at least one year of transfer credit via Running Start. Anything else they were going to have to borrow - and I was not going to co-sign. By the time the youngest graduated I would be over 70 - and might have already retired.

My daughter was a MIT/Cal Tech level student. She did civil engineering at the University of Washington, commuting over an hour by bus one way, and started taking civil engineering internships. My son did Running Start and then studied Management Information systems with a focus upon Security. They both knew that they were launching on their own. There would be no do-overs, at leasst not on my dime.

Both got jobs as working engineers / program managers.

Many of their peers from high school from higher income families were not so practical and a lot of them have significant struggles.

Dr. Paul
3h

The Revolt of the Rich kids theme seems to have very striking resemblances to the characters of this video on the French Revolution- the Robespierre types and “Guillotine” strongly resembling “Cancellation” as part of the culture…

https://youtu.be/8qRZcXIODNU?si=jJSGAt-gXaqsXlNd

