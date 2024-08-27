You can now watch or listen to my conversation with Charlie from Charisma on Command on the Dropping In Podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations, and States—A Review

Three interesting findings

1. Something as simple as saying “have a nice day” or “take care” to a stranger is linked with greater feelings of happiness. Minimal social interactions with strangers contribute to subjective well-being in everyday life. (source).

2. The Nazis hating intelligence testing—in large part because they worried that it would favor the Jews. They preferred the study and measurement of traits they believed Germans would fare better in, such as what they described as “practical intelligence.” (source: Psych: The Story of the Human Mind by Paul Bloom).

3. Relative to the general population, millionaires are (source):

•High in Openness

•High in Conscientiousness

•High in Extraversion

•Low in Neuroticism

•Low in Agreeableness

•High in narcissism

•High in internal (vs. external) locus of control