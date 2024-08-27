Dropping In, The Burdens of Devotion, The Personalities of Millionaires
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
You can now watch or listen to my conversation with Charlie from Charisma on Command on the Dropping In Podcast:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
From the archives
Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Responses to Decline in Firms, Organizations, and States—A Review
Links and recommendations
One of my readers, Tim, put together a Spotify playlist of all the songs I mentioned in Troubled
J. Crew and the Paradoxes of Prep by Hua Hsu
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
You can follow me on TikTok here
Three interesting findings
1. Something as simple as saying “have a nice day” or “take care” to a stranger is linked with greater feelings of happiness. Minimal social interactions with strangers contribute to subjective well-being in everyday life. (source).
2. The Nazis hating intelligence testing—in large part because they worried that it would favor the Jews. They preferred the study and measurement of traits they believed Germans would fare better in, such as what they described as “practical intelligence.” (source: Psych: The Story of the Human Mind by Paul Bloom).
3. Relative to the general population, millionaires are (source):
•High in Openness
•High in Conscientiousness
•High in Extraversion
•Low in Neuroticism
•Low in Agreeableness
•High in narcissism
•High in internal (vs. external) locus of control
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Link to the About A Boyhood essay here: https://salieriredemption.substack.com/p/about-a-boyhood-essay?triedRedirect=true