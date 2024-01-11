Share

Give a gift subscription

From the archives:

Highlights and notes on power, seduction, mastery, strategy, and human nature.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Endorsement of economic redistribution is predicted by compassion, envy, and the expectation of personal gain. Interestingly, a preference for fairness failed to predict attitudes about economic redistribution. (source).

2. Among U.S. citizens, more than 80 percent believe that the typical police officer fires their weapon at least once in their career. In reality, 73 percent of police officers never fire their weapon. (source). People watch too many movies.

3. A study from 1988 about compliments found that when women compliment women:

61% of compliments are about appearance

20% are about ability/performance

12% are about possessions

4% are about personality/friendship

When men compliment men:

35% of compliments are about appearance

32% ability/performance

25% possessions

5% personality/friendship

If you appreciate the work I do here on my Substack or on Twitter/X, I’d be thankful if you pre-ordered my book.

Get it here:

Pre-Order Now