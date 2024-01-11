From the archives:
Highlights and notes on power, seduction, mastery, strategy, and human nature.
Links and recommendations:
The box-tickers shall inherit the Earth by Rory Sutherland
The Tipping Point: The Subtle Psychology and Economics of Taxi Fares by Shinhee Kang
Trust the Process? The Trials of Academic Publishing by Rob Kurzban
The flight of the Weird Nerd from academia by Ruxandra Teslo
Sympathy for the Boomer by Samuel Finlay
A lengthy review of my book by Stephanos Bibas, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and a former professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He compares Troubled to the work of George Orwell and Theodore Dalrymple, which is as high a compliment as I could hope to receive for this book.
Three interesting findings:
1. Endorsement of economic redistribution is predicted by compassion, envy, and the expectation of personal gain. Interestingly, a preference for fairness failed to predict attitudes about economic redistribution. (source).
2. Among U.S. citizens, more than 80 percent believe that the typical police officer fires their weapon at least once in their career. In reality, 73 percent of police officers never fire their weapon. (source). People watch too many movies.
3. A study from 1988 about compliments found that when women compliment women:
61% of compliments are about appearance
20% are about ability/performance
12% are about possessions
4% are about personality/friendship
When men compliment men:
35% of compliments are about appearance
32% ability/performance
25% possessions
5% personality/friendship
I wish I could preorder your book, but I truly don’t have $30 and probably won’t have $30 at the time of release. I’m happy to post a review somewhere based on the chapters you’ve shared here, though.
That drunk/sober driver argument is exactly the same as the people who try to tell you that vaccinated people are more likely to get Covid. Well sure, in an absolute sense. In a population which is largely vaccinated, there are simply a lot more of those people. Or that Caucasians are more likely to go on welfare. It can make you crazy