Reposting my conversation with Mikhaila Fuller (née Peterson) from 2021:
From the archives:
To destabilize or overthrow existing regimes, revolutions require elite (or counter-elite) leadership to unify and channel widespread discontent.
Links and recommendations:
What is Conservatism? by James Orr
A golden age of TV is losing its shine: How Ted Lasso killed Tony Soprano (The Economist)
Millions work as content creators. In official records, they barely exist. by Drew Harwell and Taylor Lorenz
Why We Cheat by Hank Rothgerber
Don't Eat the Rich by Sophie Fujiwara
The Dissident Psychologist by Matthew Archer
Three interesting findings:
1. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, 80 percent of the suicides are male. (source).
2. The average American reads at a 7th grade reading level. (source).
3. Grade reading level required to understand (source):
Hemingway: 4th grade
Jane Austen: 5th grade
JK Rowling: 6th grade
Dan Brown: 7th grade
Tolstoy: 8th grade
NY Times: 8th grade
Daniel Kahneman: 10th grade
Susan Cain: 11th grade
The Economist: 12th grade
