You can now catch my discussion with Ben Shapiro. Starts at 54:38.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

NYC Event:

You are invited to attend my live event with author and professional boxer Ed Latimore in New York City. September 18 at 6pm. Details and registration here.

From the archives:

A Memoir Is Not a Loose Heap of Personal Anecdotes. An assortment of thoughts and the paradox of suspense

Three interesting findings:

1. Elite overproduction occurs when a society produces too many people who feel entitled to high status and try to form alliances with genuinely marginalized populations in order to depose existing elites and install themselves in their stead. (source: We Have Never Been Woke by Musa al-Gharbi).

2. When you fuse discipline and work ethic with extraversion and openness to experience—essentially reward and novelty seeking—you end up with someone who is autotelic, or agentic; a person who makes things happen in life. (source).

3. People who see themselves as victims often believe they have license to mistreat others. The underlying moral logic is, “Because I’ve been wronged, I can do no wrong.” This mindset can fuel selfishness, aggression, and even a desire for revenge. (source).

