You can now listen to my recent discussion with Charles Fain Lehman, Neetu Arnold, and Ilya Shapiro on the City Journal Podcast.

The Science and Philosophy of Emotions

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. Liberals tend to divide the world into two camps—the vulnerable oppressed versus the invulnerable oppressors—while conservatives see everyone as similarly susceptible to victimization. Assumptions about vulnerability help explain many moral differences. (source: Outraged by Kurt Gray).

2. Holocaust deniers have an average IQ of 86, about 1 standard deviation below the population average of 100. (source).

3. People who have fragile self-esteem tend to assume that any ambiguous or even slightly negative social interactions have malicious intent. This bias makes it difficult for people with fragile self-esteem to form and sustain healthy relationships. (source: Rise Above by Scott Barry Kaufman).