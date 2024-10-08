You now listen to my recent conversation with Steve Hilton on the Big Ideas Book Club podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Substack Meetings

For October, I’m offering a limited number of one-on-one video calls for my readers. I’ve added some additional slots, so you can select the date and time that works best for you:

Book a meeting with Rob Henderson Schedule a meeting Book meeting

The Psychology of Social Status

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives

What Psychology Tells Us about Envy, Schadenfreude, and Social Comparison:

Links and recommendations

Three interesting findings

1. Asian husband-Asian wife couples are 86% less likely to divorce than a white couple. Marriage works best when Asians are involved. An Asian woman’s chances of divorce are much, much higher with a White husband than a fellow Asian one. (source).

2. The overall male to female ratio of intellectual disability is about 1.5:1. In the top 2% of distribution (above IQ 130), the ratio of males to females is about 1.4:1. In the top 0.1% (above IQ 140), the ratio of males to females is slightly more than 2:1. (source: Innate: How the Wiring of Our Brains Shapes Who We Are by Kevin J. Mitchell). Males are the more variable gender. Even in cases where the average for women and men are exactly the same, the fact that men are more variable implies the proportion of men would be higher at one tail, and also higher at the other. In other words, among men, there are more geniuses and more idiots.

3. Compared to mothers with a college degree, mothers without a degree are more than twice as likely to say that their "ideal situation" is not having to work at all. (source).