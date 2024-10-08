Evil Eyes, Status Games, Substack Meetings
Podcast appearance + links and recommendations
You now listen to my recent conversation with Steve Hilton on the Big Ideas Book Club podcast.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Substack Meetings
For October, I’m offering a limited number of one-on-one video calls for my readers. I’ve added some additional slots, so you can select the date and time that works best for you:
Book a meeting with Rob Henderson
The Psychology of Social Status
My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.
I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.
Enroll here for immediate access.
Here’s the trailer:
From the archives
What Psychology Tells Us about Envy, Schadenfreude, and Social Comparison:
Links and recommendations
The Secret to Tom Wolfe’s Irresistible Snap, Crackle and Pop by David Brooks
One of the books I read when I was preparing my transition out of the military and into college back in 2015 was “I am Charlotte Simmons” by Tom Wolfe. Later I learned that this book was not well-received by critics, but I thought it was a fine satire of student life at an elite residential college.
Status Games Rule Everything Around Me. by Jack Raines
Penn Professor Amy Wax Punished for ‘Inconvenient Facts’ by Peter Savodnik
Money on my mind by Prof Paul Dolan
What makes a person seem wise? Global study finds that cultures do differ – but not as much as you’d think by Maksim Rudnev and Veli Mitova
Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories
You can follow me on TikTok here
Three interesting findings
1. Asian husband-Asian wife couples are 86% less likely to divorce than a white couple. Marriage works best when Asians are involved. An Asian woman’s chances of divorce are much, much higher with a White husband than a fellow Asian one. (source).
2. The overall male to female ratio of intellectual disability is about 1.5:1. In the top 2% of distribution (above IQ 130), the ratio of males to females is about 1.4:1. In the top 0.1% (above IQ 140), the ratio of males to females is slightly more than 2:1. (source: Innate: How the Wiring of Our Brains Shapes Who We Are by Kevin J. Mitchell). Males are the more variable gender. Even in cases where the average for women and men are exactly the same, the fact that men are more variable implies the proportion of men would be higher at one tail, and also higher at the other. In other words, among men, there are more geniuses and more idiots.
3. Compared to mothers with a college degree, mothers without a degree are more than twice as likely to say that their "ideal situation" is not having to work at all. (source).
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.