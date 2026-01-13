Share

Austin

I’m in Austin, Texas this week.

Today (Jan 13), I’ll be at the University of Austin for a public event, speaking with the film producers who are adapting my book Troubled for the big screen. RSVP and details here.

Figured while I’m in town it would be a good idea to have a meetup. January 15. 6pm. Please register here.

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Three interesting findings:

1. Those who engage in climate activism are mostly female (61%) and almost entirely white (93%). More than 9 out of 10 climate activists have at least a BA. Much like other social justice causes, environmentalism is regularly used as a means to feel morally and intellectually superior. (source: We Have Never Been Woke by Musa al-Gharbi).

2. Eight out of 10 young Americans are ineligible to enlist in the U.S. military. Primarily due to obesity, but medical issues and criminal record are also factors. (source).

3. Meta-analysis of 58 studies finds that masculinity (independent, active, competitive, makes decisions easily, never gives up easily, self-confident, feels superior, stands up well under pressure) is linked to lower depression. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

If you have gained any value from this newsletter and want to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If you can’t afford it, please support your local library.

