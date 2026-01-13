Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Ellie Irene
11h

Rob, I have an “office hours” thought for you.

In the light of Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir passing away, I’ve been thinking about luxury beliefs related to the cultural shift of the 60s & 70s. Three of the founding members of the Grateful Dead ended up in long term, stable marriages, with children, they didn’t experiment with hard drugs (heroin) that took down many musicians of their time. They were singularly dedicated to their trade, and worked endlessly at it. Yet many hippies who experimented with the “turn on, tune in and drop out” culture of the time, ended up with addictions or drug habits, children out of wedlock, little savings and lacking stability with their jobs and life in general. The 3 Grateful Dead members at least didn’t appear buy into this fully, in spite of what they said or how the band was attributed to that lifestyle. I’ve come across a few successful hippies who appear willing to attribute their success to counterculture values instead of traditional ones. Or to live the carefree hippy lifestyle on the outside while living like a responsible adult in private. Wonder if this was an early manifestation of luxury beliefs? Especially when the counterculture/feminist ideas of that time started to gain traction more broadly.

jabster
5h

Re: OK Zoomer and how different generations seek and display status:

If you're familiar with Strauss-Howe generational theory, and its extension in the book Pendulum by Williams and Drew, you discover that there are alternating "dominant" and "recessive" generations (my term). The boomers and millennials are dominant generations, the Silent, GenX, and GenZ generations are recessive.

Dominant generations are much more effective at "setting the agenda" as a generation, owning the zeitgeist. I'm not sure whether the media glamorizing these generations is the cause, or the effect. Anyway, as such, they can derive status from adhering to and executing this agenda of taste and ideas (even in superficial ways), which is easier than traditional status methods such as money, clout, or physical appearance, all of which require hard work that may not pay off.

Dominant generation rebellion is always about rebelling against the prior dominant generation, whether it is the millennials rebelling against the boomers, or the boomers rebelling against the "Greatest Generation". Strip away the "Greatest Generation" hagiography, and that generation had many of the same pathologies that the millennials have.

Recessive generations aren't able to do this, and have to fall back on the traditional methods of obtaining status.

The pathologies of the dominant generations' pursuit of status are many:

1) Preference falsification

2) Easy elite status leads to a Turchinesque type of "elite overproduction", leading to cutthroat competition and the narcissism of small differences

3) Ideological policing and gatekeeping

4) A very anti-individualistic ethic that leads to homogeneity in cultural matters small and large, whether it's political tribalism or clichéd "hipster" decor or other cultural matters.

I should note that these tend to not be very overt when "well-executed"; the first rule about dominant generation status is that you do not talk about dominant generation status, under penalty of gaslighting that it doesn't exist and/or ostracism or shunning.

Could the status values of dominant generations lead to the emergence of Luxury Beliefs?

The pathologies of recessive generations' pursuit of status are more "classic", such as greed or overt, almost formalized if not actually formalized competition--what Walter describes as "transparent". These transparent rules are self-gatekeeping and self-policing; no subterfuge necessary, and in fact "cheating" at this game is harshly penalized when exposed, with a great incentive to do so when suspected.

The Lost Generation, the generation of the characters in The Great Gatsby, was a recessive generation. Do the math.

