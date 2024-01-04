Evolve Move Play, Sociopaths, Romantic Affairs
Here is my conversation with Rafe Kelley on the Evolve Move Play Podcast. We recorded this in between sessions at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London. Enjoy:
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Games People Play: The psychology of human relationships
The Levers That Money Can’t Pull by Lawrence Yeo
The Case for Late Bloomers by Rich Karlgaard
When child abuse was avant-garde by Ben Sixsmith
Why We Need to Talk about the Right’s Stupidity Problem by Nathan Cofnas
The Sociopaths Among Us—And How to Avoid Them by Arthur C. Brooks
How to Save Your Family from the Algorithm by Ryan Holiday
1. People who are physically attractive report higher levels of psychological well-being. This relationship remains even when controlling for education, marriage, widowhood, divorce, physical health, and income. (source).
2. While 79% of women who have affairs report falling in love with their affair partner, only one-third of men who have affairs fall in love with their affair partner. (source).
3. Despite being only 4% of the world’s population, Americans own roughly half of the world's 857 million firearms. (source). Also interesting: only 3% of Americans own half the guns in the U.S. (source). Power laws abound.
