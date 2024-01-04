I'm in San Francisco on Jan 11 and Jan 12. If you have a podcast and want to interview me, respond to this email with the details. In person or virtual interviews are both fine.

Here is my conversation with Rafe Kelley on the Evolve Move Play Podcast. We recorded this in between sessions at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London. Enjoy:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

From the archives:

Games People Play: The psychology of human relationships

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. People who are physically attractive report higher levels of psychological well-being. This relationship remains even when controlling for education, marriage, widowhood, divorce, physical health, and income. (source).

2. While 79% of women who have affairs report falling in love with their affair partner, only one-third of men who have affairs fall in love with their affair partner. (source).

3. Despite being only 4% of the world’s population, Americans own roughly half of the world's 857 million firearms. (source). Also interesting: only 3% of Americans own half the guns in the U.S. (source). Power laws abound.

