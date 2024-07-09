I recently spoke with Dr. Drew on his podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Three interesting findings

1. The quality of the relationship between a mother and father predicts child outcomes: infants are more likely to suffer injury and illness when their parents are not married, when their father is absent, or when their father is of low social status. (source).

2. People who frame their own life as a hero’s journey find more meaning in it. When people viewed their own lives as heroic quests, they reported less depression and coped better with life’s challenges. (source). One reason I’ve started reading Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell over the last couple of years is because my good friend Jim O'Shaughnessy, after reading an early version of the Troubled manuscript, told me, “You may not realize it, Rob, but this book is a hero’s journey.” My other friend Will Storr (who literally wrote the book on good storytelling) pointed out specific moments in my book, like when I rejected an Air Force recruiter’s proposal to enlist, observing, “This is a ‘refusal of the call.’” The hero’s journey template really does seem to capture something about real life. In a more exciting and heightened and dramatic form, of course. Luke Skywalker got to travel in a spaceship to another galaxy. I just took a rickety bus to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and then a C-130 to Kyrgyzstan.

3. Compared to omnivores (i.e., people who eat meat), vegetarians are 23% less likely to give birth to a boy. (source).