I’ve been listening to lectures for a course titled “Understanding Human Emotions” by Dr. Lawrence Ian Reed, a Clinical Professor of Psychology at New York University.

Here are my notes on lecture 1, lecture 2, and lectures 3 and 4. I remember learning a lot of this stuff in college and in my doctoral program. A useful refresher for me. A good overview for anyone with an interest in the psychology of emotions.