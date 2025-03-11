I recently spoke with Richard Hanania about the first 4 episodes of The White Lotus.

The show thrives on getting the audience to read way too much into ambiguous scenes. One of my favorite shows on the air.

We wonder if Season 3 might be paying homage to The Shield, a show that you can watch me, Richard, and Marc Andreessen talk about here.

Some topics covered in this conversation:

Incest, or just hormones and awkward vibes? – Breaking down the speculation around the Ratliff siblings and whether the show is misleading the audience.

Richard suggests Victoria’s character (the mother in the Ratliff family) embodies a low-trust, old-school social mentality. We speculate about her exaggerated Southern accent and social paranoia. I note that a lot of shows and movies play up regional accents to add depth and texture to characters.

Protein shakes – Are the writers out of touch with modern health foods, or is Saxon sabotaging his brother Lochy’s drinks?