The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives:

Underdogs and overlords: Social status and the hero's journey.

Three interesting findings:

1. The more we see someone as competent, the less we see them as warm (and vice versa). As a result, people who are highly successful can seem cold and people who are warm and friendly can seem incompetent, even when they’re not. (source: The Social Paradox by William von Hippel).

2. People in satisfied relationships are happier, feel more positive, state their life has meaning. The importance of romantic relationship satisfaction cannot be overstated, given that they are major contributors to overall life satisfaction. (source).

3. When a baby is fighting an illness or infection, signals from the baby's spit enter the mother’s breast, triggering her immune system to produce agents in her milk that help the baby combat the infection. (source: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon).

Best books I read in 2024:

