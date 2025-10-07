Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Gut Check Guy
4h

“One in 5 American adults is illiterate. Fifty-four percent of adults read below a sixth-grade level. And the numbers are getting worse. (source). Relatedly, it is alarming how bad so many college-educated adults are at reading.”

Gut check: if half the population can’t read beyond a sixth-grade level, the crisis isn’t just academic — it’s spiritual. 📚

A culture that stops reading stops thinking deeply. When people can’t metabolize nuance, they’re forced to live off slogans and headlines — fast food for the mind. The decline of literacy is the decline of discernment, and discernment is what keeps civilization balanced between truth and chaos.

We’ve been outsourcing our attention for too long. Maybe the gut check here is: When was the last time I read something that actually stretched me — not scrolled me?

Poul Eriksson
1h

Thanks to one of the hardest working people in the biz. Value for money. As always appreciate the links.

I've gotten to Andrews’ notion of equating woeness with societal feminization and found it well argued. To the feminine trait of care-subjectivity focus we add neuroticism, oversensitivity to stimuli. Add some Christianity seeded notion of winners being by necessity evil and victimhood a sign of virtue. Then add one of the most abstracted and reductionist theories coming out of the Western tradition that in itself is catastrophic in nature and provides a simple guide for directing the resulting wrath, and we have the peculiar self-destructive attack on Western culture we see, and that gives rise to statements such as the following:

From guidances implemented first at Mount Sinai Medical School , then adopted at other major medical schools (Academic Medicine 95(12S):p S44-S50, December 2020) :

“There is no priority in medical education that is more important than addressing and eliminating racism and bias”… "It is impossible to embark upon this journey, especially for people who are White, without making an active effort to leave behind who we think we are, what we think we have accomplished, the titles and publications—all of it. These are meaningless in the face of what our colleagues and students of color face every waking moment of their lives. Worse than meaningless, they are unearned, and we have achieved them primarily because every day we are given advantages that others are not based solely on the color of our skin".

Credit to Rikki Schlott for finding this.

