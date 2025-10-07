Feminization, Peterson Academy, Lenin
Invitation to attend my new lecture series + links and recommendations
You can now catch my conversation with Kelsi Sheren on The Kelsi Sheren Perspective podcast.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Attend My New Lecture Series at Peterson Academy:
You are invited to be a student at my new lecture series at Peterson Academy. Phoenix, Arizona. November 5-7. The plan is for me to deliver 2 lectures per day over the course of 3 days.
If you want to attend my course and be a part of the live in-studio audience, you can apply here.
When I taught my first course at Peterson Academy back in 2023, the students really seemed to enjoy it. Here’s the trailer for that first course
Los Angeles Event:
You are invited to attend my live event with author Abigail Shrier in Los Angeles. October 16 at 6pm.
Details and registration here.
From the archives:
For Some Reason We Have Decided To Supply Young People With Endless Advice About Education and Careers, But Fail To Equip Them With Important Knowledge About Sex And Romance
The Only Reading App I Use:
I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.
If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:
These screenshots come from my Readwise app.
Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.
Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.
Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.
Exclusive Offer for My Readers
Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).
I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.
Links and recommendations:
The Link Between Maternal Drug Use and Rising Infant Mortality by Emily Putnam-Hornstein and Naomi Schaefer Riley
Overcoming the Feminization of Culture by Helen Andrews
Thuggistry by
Three interesting findings:
1. One in 5 American adults is illiterate. Fifty-four percent of adults read below a sixth-grade level. And the numbers are getting worse. (source). Relatedly, it is alarming how bad so many college-educated adults are at reading.
2. Record-high spending on pets is strongly linked to a drop in birth rates at both the county and national levels. Bonds with dogs are associated with reduced moral concern for people and may be tied to broader declines in social connection. (source).
3. Relative to Americans with a high school education, Americans with graduate degrees are twice as likely to support political violence. More education is associated with higher support for political violence. (source).
The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.
If you have gained any value from this newsletter and want to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If you can’t afford it, please support your local library.
Order your copy now:
Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)
Thanks to one of the hardest working people in the biz. Value for money. As always appreciate the links.
I've gotten to Andrews’ notion of equating woeness with societal feminization and found it well argued. To the feminine trait of care-subjectivity focus we add neuroticism, oversensitivity to stimuli. Add some Christianity seeded notion of winners being by necessity evil and victimhood a sign of virtue. Then add one of the most abstracted and reductionist theories coming out of the Western tradition that in itself is catastrophic in nature and provides a simple guide for directing the resulting wrath, and we have the peculiar self-destructive attack on Western culture we see, and that gives rise to statements such as the following:
From guidances implemented first at Mount Sinai Medical School , then adopted at other major medical schools (Academic Medicine 95(12S):p S44-S50, December 2020) :
“There is no priority in medical education that is more important than addressing and eliminating racism and bias”… "It is impossible to embark upon this journey, especially for people who are White, without making an active effort to leave behind who we think we are, what we think we have accomplished, the titles and publications—all of it. These are meaningless in the face of what our colleagues and students of color face every waking moment of their lives. Worse than meaningless, they are unearned, and we have achieved them primarily because every day we are given advantages that others are not based solely on the color of our skin".
Credit to Rikki Schlott for finding this.