From the archives:

For Some Reason We Have Decided To Supply Young People With Endless Advice About Education and Careers, But Fail To Equip Them With Important Knowledge About Sex And Romance

Three interesting findings:

1. One in 5 American adults is illiterate. Fifty-four percent of adults read below a sixth-grade level. And the numbers are getting worse. (source). Relatedly, it is alarming how bad so many college-educated adults are at reading.

2. Record-high spending on pets is strongly linked to a drop in birth rates at both the county and national levels. Bonds with dogs are associated with reduced moral concern for people and may be tied to broader declines in social connection. (source).

3. Relative to Americans with a high school education, Americans with graduate degrees are twice as likely to support political violence. More education is associated with higher support for political violence. (source).

