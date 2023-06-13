Share

From the archives:

I reviewed a book “of and about porn” by Edward Teach (a.k.a. The Last Psychiatrist). One of the weirdest and most fascinating books I’ve ever read.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Sex differences in muscularity translate into the average man being stronger than 99.9% of women. The sex difference in upper-body muscle mass in humans is similar to the sex difference in lean body mass in gorillas, the most sexually dimorphic primate. (source).

2. Boys raised in a single-parent household were more than twice as likely to be incarcerated, compared with boys raised in an intact, married home, even after controlling for differences in parental income, education, race, and ethnicity. (source).

3. You are 10 times more likely to be murdered on the day you are born than at any other time during your life. If you survive your first day, you still have a greater risk of being murdered during your first year of life than in any other year of childhood. (source). Child abuse and murder are most likely to occur in the earliest years of life, presumably because small, weak humans are the easiest to victimize. In the Marxian sense, infants and children are a “class in themselves” but not a “class for themselves.” The idea is that broadly speaking, children share similar burdens and are mistreated in similar ways, but they have no means (or ability, due to their immaturity and naiveté) to politick or unite together to advocate for their own interests. So they will remain beholden to the whims of self-centered adults.