Vogue magazine recently ran a piece with this striking headline.

The author interviews young women who say there’s something “cringey” about posting pictures with their boyfriends on social media. One woman says she’d feel guilty doing it. Especially when the dating scene is so rough for other women. She wouldn’t want to seem “boastful.”

The piece references a popular podcast called Delusional Diaries, where two New York influencers discuss whether having a boyfriend is “lame” now. But here’s the interesting part: both podcast hosts have boyfriends themselves. Funny how that works.

The article’s author notices this pattern everywhere online. Women in relationships with large online followings publicly complain about men and relationships. They say they do this out of solidarity with single women.

Here’s the part Vogue didn’t mention—and probably couldn’t.