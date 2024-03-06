You can now watch my recent conversation with Glenn Loury:

Link for Glenn’s Substack, which contains the transcript and links for Apple Podcast and Spotify. It was a real honor to speak with Glenn. I first saw him years ago in college speaking at the Yale Political Union. Glenn described his experiences as the first tenured black economics professor at Harvard. He ridiculed the idea of “representation,” stating that in order to achieve his success, he didn’t need to witness other successful black academics. Rather, the requirements to reach such a position are training, mentorship, rigor, the same standards we should all be held to. People who have truly struggled to climb up understand what really fuels accomplishment, and it’s not lip service or pity or diversity programs. Really looking forward to reading Glenn’s memoir. I suggested to him that we could speak on his show next year, once both of our books have been out for a while. He seemed open to the possibility, so we’ll see.

San Francisco book event

You are invited to my Troubled book event in San Francisco at 8VC on March 7 (tomorrow) at 6pm. Space is limited, so please register as soon as you can: RSVP and details. I’ll be in conversation with 8VC’s Kevin Niechen, followed by audience q&a. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

If you don’t support antifa, you’re literally a fascist. If you don’t support the PATRIOT Act, you’re literally a traitor. Somehow, many college-educated adults are braindead simpletons when it comes to language and labels:

Three interesting findings:

1. Women and men both want a partner who is more attractive than themselves, and both want a partner who is funnier than themselves. Women but not men want a partner who is more trustworthy than themselves, and neither women nor men want a partner more intelligent than themselves. (source).

2. Women and men spend an average of 5% of their time chewing (this amounts to less than 1 hour per day). If we lived on the same kind of raw food that other great apes do, we would spend 42% of our waking hours chewing. Cooking with fire, fermentation, and other innovations allowed our human ancestors to access more nutrients from food sources and thus spend less time chewing to break down food for digestion (source: Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human by Richard Wrangham).

3. Marriage rates for Americans aged 25 to 34 by income quintile (source):

Top fifth: 60%

Middle three-fifths: 52%

Bottom fifth: 26%

